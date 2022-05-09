Madison Square Garden Entertainment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Monday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $460.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $432.7 million.

