Financial Reports

Madison Square Garden Entertainment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Monday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $460.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $432.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSGE

