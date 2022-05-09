As Florida Prepares For Hurricane Season, First Tropical Wave Of 2022 Being Tracked By NHC

In a Monday morning tropical update, National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasters said the first tropical wave of the season emerged off the west coast of Africa . moving west at almost 12-17 mph.

“Latest satellite imagery shows an extensive area of numerous moderate to isolated strong convection,” the NHC said.

“Tropical wave guidance has it moving westward over the next 24-48 hours, passing well to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands,” they added.

May 8: The first #tropicalwave of the season is analyzed on the 0600 UTC surface map. It is located near the west coast of Africa along 14W. pic.twitter.com/qHVS7VztW0

Researchers have put forward a second above-normal forecast for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.

In April, Colorado State University researchers predicted 19 named storms, with nine growing into hurricanes, for the season that runs from June 1 to November 30.

According to the experts, four of the hurricanes could have winds topping 111 mph.

“Sea surface temperatures averaged across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic are currently near average, while the Caribbean and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are warmer than normal,” the university researchers said in a press release. “We anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.”

Between 1991 and 2020, the Atlantic averaged 14.4 storms a season, with 7.2 reaching hurricane status and 3.2 a year categorized as major storms. In keeping with an AccuWeather forecast issued last week, the university prediction is based, in part, on a climatological phenomenon known as La Nina, which can limit vertical wind shear in the atmosphere.

AccuWeather has predicted 16 to 20 named storms this year, with six to eight becoming hurricanes. The prediction said four to six of the storms could directly impact the U.S.

The forecast also gave a “high chance” of a system forming before the June 1 start of the hurricane season.

The past two hurricane seasons have exhausted lists of storm names, with a record 30 named storms in 2020 and 21 named systems in 2021.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is highlighting hurricane preparedness tips and resources to aid Floridians with their disaster plans as the 2022 Hurricane Season begins June 1st.

Patronis said, “The 2022 Hurricane Season is only one month away, and I am urging Floridians to take advantage of the calm before the storm to prepare now! There is nothing more important than having a disaster plan in place to protect you, your family, and your home. Hurricane Preparedness Week is the perfect time to take advantage of cost savings, harden your home , and stock up on essential tax-free hurricane supplies such as batteries, flashlights, water, and much more. Business owners should also work now to prepare to weather and recover from what is expected to be another busy storm season . As we’ve seen in the past, hurricanes can intensify and develop fast, and getting prepared now can help save lives. Visit PrepareFL.com for information and resources before the next storm takes aim at Florida.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .