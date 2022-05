Not as sunny or as windy as yesterday. Wind will come from the south mainly. It will be 10-20 mph with a few gusts to 25 mph. The sun will be in and out of passing clouds, and those clouds will produce a few widely scattered showers. Most of us in northern Michigan will NOT get rain today. If you do get a shower, you may also get some thunder and lightning. Highs will be in the 55 to 65 degree range in the eastern Upper Peninsula and in the 62 to 82 degree range across the northern Lower.

