Lordstown Motors loses $90M, provides update on Foxconn deal

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- According to a press release, Lordstown Motors is still working on an Asset Purchase Agreement with Foxconn.

Negotiations began on November 10, 2021 and the deadline is Saturday, May 14 . The report says the deadline could be moved.

The report says that Lordstown does not have sufficient available cash to pay Foxconn for its down payments. As a result, Foxconn could exercise its rights under the APA to foreclose its liens on all of Lordstown Motor’s assets.

The report said that the Russia/Ukraine conflict could create risks for Lordstown’s business moving forward. The company said in a conference call Monday morning that they’ve had to deal with supply chain issues for steel, aluminum, and computer chips.

Despite continuing to spend millions building and testing its new electric pickup, executives with Lordstown Motors remain upbeat.

“We cannot wait to get the “Endurance” in the hands of our customers as we expect that they will love it,” said Lordstown Motors CEO Edward Hightower.

During a conference call with reporters and investors, executives admit they spent roughly $90 million more than they brought in during the first three months of the year. While they reaffirmed plans to begin commercial production in late summer and deliveries in the fall and winter, they confirm costs associated with the pickup are higher than their estimated selling price.

“We are pleased to reaffirm our plans to start commercial release production, CRP, in Q3 of this year, given our expected timeline for certification. We anticipate that commercial fleet customer deliveries will start in Q4,” said Hightower.

Monday’s conference call is having a negative impact on Wall Street. The stock price of Lordstown Motors is at its lowest price ever. It is now at $1.72. That’s a fall of just under 10% in one day.

Throughout the process of building vehicles for engineering and testing, executives said Monday morning they suffered through a series of supply chain issues trying to obtain steel and aluminum for the pickups’ body and framing as well as microchips for its onboard computers.

In the meantime, the agreement in principle announced last fall for Foxconn to partner with Lordstown Motors is still not completed. Company CEO Dan Ninivaggi says Foxconn has agreed to extend its deadline to May 18.

In the meantime, executives are still working to close the deal with Foxconn to build electric vehicles inside the Lordstown facility.

“While definitive agreements have not been reached and may not be reached, I believe we’re close and our relationship with Foxconn remains very solid,” said Ninivaggi.

Although the head of Fisker Motors has already announced plans to have the new PEAR sedan built in Lordstown, executives with LMC were not willing to speculate on any potential new customers, focusing on closing the deal with Foxconn and getting its own pickup to market.

