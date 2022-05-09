ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BCMG, Uproar review – Bristol New Music festival closes with sparks, ssshh-ing and smiles

By Rian Evans
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZRIp_0fXhPqJH00

On the final day of Bristol’s New Music festival , reasserting itself after the inevitable pandemic hiatus, two groups put on concerts with a considerable variety of composers.

Birmingham Contemporary Music Group paid tribute to the late Harrison Birtwistle , with two Elliott Carter works, of which the reflective ending of 1990s Con Leggerezza Pensosa felt particularly appropriate. And, in recognition of what would have been Oliver Knussen ’s 70th birthday next month and of his long and fruitful association with BCMG, there were two pieces by him. Gems of instrumental solos, Secret Psalm for violin and Eccentric Melody for cello, were played by Collette Overdijk and Ulrich Heinen respectively. Eloquent and expressive, it was notable that it was Knussen’s music that commanded the most hushed, rapt attention. Artistic director Stephan Meier conducted when the full quintet of players were involved, but he also marshalled the audience for the clapping and ssshh-ing in Birtwistle’s Roddy’s Reel. Mark O’Brien was the brilliant bass clarinettist in this good-humoured finale where the smiles that Birtwistle clearly intended were everywhere.

While BCMG were dealing with pure, unadulterated sounds in the pleasing setting of the Arnolfini gallery, Wales’s contemporary music ensemble Uproar – strings, wind, harp, piano and percussion – were in the dryer acoustic of the gallery’s theatre, but all hooked up and into electronics. Three substantial works by composers connected with Paris and IRCAM offered the main thrust of their programme, taking Fausto Romitelli’ s Professor Bad Trip with its intentionally psychedelic aura as the concert’s title. Kaija Saariaho’s Lichtbogen, from 1986 and inspired by the Northern Lights, and Tristan Murail’s Winter Fragments (2000) each had icy, crystalline elemental qualities, even if these composers would not necessarily have been referencing the environmental crisis at their time of writing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNRu8_0fXhPqJH00
Sonic explosions … Uproar at Bristol New Music festival. Photograph: Mark Small

In we watch it burn, the first of the three interleaving premieres commissioned from Welsh composers, Sarah Lianne Lewis invoked the words of climate activist Greta Thunberg. The sonic explosions were akin to the sparks that start bush and forest fires, and while there were no obvious conflagrations in the music, only rising panic, the dying splutter of strings proved most telling. Devil’s Elbow by Bethan Morgan-Williams mixed anguish with playfulness and, again in the spirit of IRCAM, used live electronics to intrigue the ear.

Andrew Lewis’s Canzon in Double Echo, with its interplay of instruments with electronically manipulated material, is a score that succeeds in being always aurally engaging. It had a wholly organic rather than fragmentary feel, and of the new pieces, was the one that stood up to any comparison with the Parisian electronic world. Michael Rafferty conducted with his usual unflappable authority.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

This Much I Know to Be True review – Nick Cave on music, art and healing

There’s a sweet moment in this mostly music documentary about rock star Nick Cave, in which he talks about having always defined himself in the past as a musician or a performer, but now he thinks of himself increasingly as a father or a husband. He even jokes that recently he took the government’s advice to retrain during the pandemic and became a ceramicist, specialising in mock-Meissen figurines showing the devil at various stages of a melancholy life, several of which enigmatically involved sailors.
MUSIC
NME

‘Soundfall’ review: a musical celebration

As a combination of a lot of different genres, Soundfall brings everything together under an umbrella of a musical celebration. This is an adventure that pulls from rhythm titles, role-playing games, top-down twin-stick shooters, and more. It’s moreish, pulling you in one song at a time, and leaving you googling the artists involved to see if the rest of their catalog is as good as the song you just played through.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Elliott Carter
Person
Oliver Knussen
NME

The Linda Lindas announce details of debut UK show

The Linda Lindas have announced details of their debut UK live show – get tickets here and see full details below. The band, who released debut album ‘Growing Up’ via Epitaph last month, will play the O2 Academy 2 Islington in London on June 7, which follow a host of North American live shows and performances on late-night TV shows.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Contemporary Music#Piano#Explosions#Bcmg#Bristol New Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

270K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy