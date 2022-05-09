Over 500 livestock animals killed in devastating barn fire in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A deadly fire at a barn in Prince William County killed more than 500 animals Sunday.
Fire marshals received a call around 4 a.m. for a barn fully engulfed in flames. Officials said the animals couldn't be saved because of the sheer volume of the fire.
An estimated 500 chickens and ducks, four dogs and three pigs were lost in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the fire marshals believe it was accidental.
