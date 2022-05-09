ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Over 500 livestock animals killed in devastating barn fire in Prince William County

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3318Rw_0fXhPm1b00

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A deadly fire at a barn in Prince William County killed more than 500 animals Sunday.

Fire marshals received a call around 4 a.m. for a barn fully engulfed in flames. Officials said the animals couldn’t be saved because of the sheer volume of the fire.

Wild fox kills 25 flamingos at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in DC

An estimated 500 chickens and ducks, four dogs and three pigs were lost in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the fire marshals believe it was accidental.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Two brothers die after canoe overturns in Page County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced two brothers died after canoeing on Government Pond in Page County on Saturday afternoon. According to the agency, the two 21-year-old men and their brother were enjoying their day canoeing and as they tried to turn directions, the wind picked up and the canoe overturned throwing all three of them into the water. One brother was able to swim safely back to shore to call for help.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Prince William County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Prince William County, VA
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Barn Fire#The Animals#Smithsonian#National Zoo#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy