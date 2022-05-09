ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to Reach New Productivity Levels with Lunatask

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yuwBL_0fXhPSJx00

Every entrepreneur is looking for ways to be more productive and efficient. But sometimes, you just can't get organized enough on your own. If you need a little help reaching your productivity and efficiency peaks, look no further than Lunatask.

Lunatask is at once a privacy-focused to-do list, a notebook, a habit and mood tracker, a daily journal, and a Pomodoro timer all in one. It's a single, seamless app designed to help you prioritize and fly through your everyday work.

With smart to-do lists, Lunatask automatically sorts your tasks based on age, priority, and estimated time needed to accomplish them to help you build the perfect workflow. It has built-in support for Kanban, Must/Should/Want Method, and Eisenhower Matrix, and includes a Pomodoro timer. You can also connect your calendars to see meetings and calls right next to your tasks, then fill the space in between with various to-dos to effortlessly organize your day. You can even quickly join Zoom and Google Meet calls from the interface.

In addition to getting organized, Lunatask helps you build healthy habits via a visual habit tracker that gives you accountability and shows your progress. It will also help you track your moods and emotions, and give you visibility into your energy level and business level over time so you can make changes when you need to.

All of that is really just scratching the surface. That's why one App Store reviewer says, “It is an amazing app. A real gem.” With state-of-the-art security, an open platform, and endless compatibility, Lunatask is fully designed with your convenience and productivity in mind.

Start working smarter and more efficiently than ever. Right now, a lifetime subscription to Lunatask Premium is on sale for 72 percent off $180 at just $49.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Use data from Q5 to boost mobile app growth for the entire year

Wondering how to improve the marketing performance of your mobile app in the spring without experimenting and extra costs? Take advantage of results from the high winter season, also known as Q5. The tremendous amount of data received during the winter holidays can improve your marketing strategy and boost your...
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Google Meet#Energy Level#Calendars#Smart Phone#Kanban#Pomodoro#Zoom#App Store
CNBC

The top 10 fully remote companies to work for in 2022—many are hiring right now

Even as some companies return to the office this spring, a growing number of organizations are offering remote opportunities – or choosing to forgo the office altogether and letting all of their employees work from home permanently. To help remote job-seekers find the best opportunities, MakeMyMove.com, an online directory...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

How will tech companies cope with an office-free future?

Sure, there have been fully remote companies like GitLab for some time now, but the conventional wisdom prior to the pandemic was that you mostly needed to be in the same place to get serious work done. This was certainly true for larger tech companies. Salesforce, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
TechRadar

Vodafone and Google Cloud look to boost Europe's 5G

Vodafone is working with Google Cloud build a cloud-based network performance platform that will change the way it builds and maintains its infrastructure across Europe. Performance management tools are used by mobile operators for almost every single process. This includes capacity planning, network optimisation, customer experience, and 5G and edge computing services.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

How Looking Backward Helped Lego's CEO Save His Company

To launch and scale a successful venture, it helps to define a higher purpose for the enterprise, one that includes but also transcends the pursuit of growth and profits. My new book, Deep Purpose: The Heart and Soul of High-Performance Companies, catalogs the tremendous benefits that the serious pursuit of purpose confers on companies.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

How to Make a Grid Chart in Google Sheets

Grid charts are a great way to visualize your data in Google Sheets, as you can create one in just a few minutes. But, there isn’t a native chart editor in Google Sheets for grid charts, so they can be a little tricky. This article discusses what a grid...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Sunday Security launches a cybersecurity service for senior execs

Founded by industry veterans Zack Ganot (CEO) and Shaked Barkan (CTO), who previously ran cybersecurity consulting firm Pandora Security — which also focused on high-profile individuals — Sunday Security argues that as enterprise cybersecurity tools improve, attackers are shifting their focus to individuals. Unsurprisingly, that often means targeting those who can offer key access to an organization’s data and systems. Traditionally, businesses offer security awareness and executive protection programs for these users, but Sunday Security argues that its service is far more comprehensive.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy