Firefighters battle blaze at Koreatown apartment building

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a building in Koreatown.

(credit: CBS)

The fire was reported about 8:50 a.m. at West 8th Street and South Manhattan Place in Koreatown, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The neighborhood is alongside busy Western Avenue.

Video from Sky 2 shows flames shooting out of the roof of the building.

It took firefighters 48 minutes to put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and its cause is under investigation.