Caught on video: Illegal sideshow takes over San Bernardino intersection

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 2 days ago

An illegal sideshow took over a San Bernardino intersection Sunday night.

The sideshow happened on East Orange Show Road and South East Street and drew a huge crowd into the intersection. Video shows at least one truck doing donuts in the intersection, and fireworks were also set off over the crowd.

Police eventually showed up to break up the crowd. It's not immediately known if there were any injuries or arrests.

Authorities say sideshows or street takeovers are a growing problem in Southern California. Besides grinding traffic to a halt, sideshows have previously ended in crashes , major injuries, and death. When officers are able to arrive in time to make arrests , vehicles are confiscated from drivers who are involved.

Wayne Collis
2d ago

when is enough with these childish people it's time they grow up and act responsible or they're really going to hurt somebody you don't do that on private Street time to grow up people

