ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Arcade Fire Announce Dates for 2022 European & North American ‘WE’ Arena Tour

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

After a triumphant Saturday Night Live set, Arcade Fire have announced the dates for the upcoming tour in support of the group’s new album, WE . The U.K./European leg of the outing will launch on Aug. 30 in Dublin, and runs through dates in London, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Berlin and Warsaw before jumping to the U.S. for a fall swing.

The North American dates will kick off on Oct. 28 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., with slated stops in Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and a Dec. 1 date at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The U.K./European dates will feature opening sets from Feist, with Beck on board to perform acoustic sets on the North American gigs. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday (May 13).

The band’s fifth appearance on SNL for the Mother’s Day show included a pair of songs from their just-release sixth album, as well as a powerful message about abortion rights. Their first performance ran through “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” which contained a special Mother’s Day tribute, as well as a second, titanic, run through the scorched earth rocker “The Lightning I, II,” which ended with singer Win Butler making a statement about abortion rights in light of the May 2 leak of a Supreme Court draft decision signaling the possible overturning of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

“A woman’s right to choose, forever and ever and ever. Amen,” Butler said.

Check out the band’s tour dates below .

  • Aug. 30 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
  • Sept. 2 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
  • Sept. 3 — Manchester, England @ AO Arena
  • Sept. 5 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
  • Sept. 8 — London, England @ The O2
  • Sept. 11 — Lille, France @ Zenith
  • Sept. 12 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
  • Sept. 14 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
  • Sept. 15 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
  • Sept. 17 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
  • Sept. 18 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
  • Sept. 21 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
  • Sept. 22 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno
  • Sept. 23 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno
  • Sept. 25 — Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena
  • Sept. 26 — Nantes, France @ Zenith de Nantes
  • Sept. 28 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
  • Sept. 29 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
  • Oct. 1 — Warsaw, Poland @ COS Torwar
  • Oct. 28 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
  • Nov. 1 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
  • Nov. 4 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
  • Nov. 8 — Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway Music Hall
  • Nov. 10 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Nov. 12 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
  • Nov. 13 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
  • Nov. 16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
  • Nov. 19 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
  • Nov. 22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
  • Nov. 25 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
  • Nov. 27 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
  • Dec. 1 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
NME

The Linda Lindas announce details of debut UK show

The Linda Lindas have announced details of their debut UK live show – get tickets here and see full details below. The band, who released debut album ‘Growing Up’ via Epitaph last month, will play the O2 Academy 2 Islington in London on June 7, which follow a host of North American live shows and performances on late-night TV shows.
TV SHOWS
NME

Pianists to open for Rammstein on upcoming stadium tours

Rammstein have announced that they will have pianists opening for them on their upcoming stadium tours. Two sets of piano players, Duo Jatekok and Duo Abélard, are set to support the band’s shows in both Europe and North America. View the full tour itinerary below. The news follows...
MUSIC
NME

(G)I-DLE announce 2022 world tour: North America, Asia and more stops confirmed

(G)I-DLE have announced a 2022 world tour that will take the Korean girl group to North America, Asia and more. The group took to social media on Wednesday (May 11) to announce the tour, titled ‘Just Me ( )I-DLE’. The tour, which so far runs from June to October, will see the group perform in the United States, Mexico, Chile, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and Singapore. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Entertainment
Billboard

From Free Tattoos to 50-Cent Beers: 5 Ways Bad Bunny Celebrated ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny is making the rounds with his new album, Un Verano Sin Ti, home to 23 Caribbean-infused tracks, making it the perfect summer soundtrack. Released on May 6 via Rimas Entertainment, Bunny’s fifth studio album became Spotify’s most streamed album of the year (so far). He was also named the most streamed artist globally in one day, with 183 million streams, a record previously held by Drake, with 176.8 million streams. In addition to breaking records, the artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio made sure he gave fans the ultimate experience. Various fan videos posted...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

AleXa Wins Inaugural American Song Contest

Click here to read the full article. AleXa, the K-Pop singer from Oklahoma, brought honor to her home state by claiming victory in the first American Song Contest, which wrapped up its eight-week run on Monday (May 9) with a grand final that pitted 10 of the 56 entries from America’s states and territories against each other for the win. The voting process duplicated the way votes are presented in the Eurovision Song Contest. First, points from the professional jury were counted as the 56 jurors were divided among 10 geographic sections of the U.S., with each one having a representative...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Pitchfork

Death Cab for Cutie Announce New Album Asphalt Meadows and Tour, Share New Song: Listen

Death Cab for Cutie have announced their new album Asphalt Meadows, which arrives September 16 via Atlantic. The band has also shared the lead single “Roman Candles” and announced a forthcoming tour, which includes dates alongside Illuminati Hotties, Low, and Yo La Tengo. Find the dates, the album’s artwork (a photo by Benjamin Gibbard), and the new song below.
MUSIC
Billboard

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Looks Back on Pre-Coachella Anxiety, Announces Nippon Budokan Final Tour

Click here to read the full article. On May 7, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu took the stage at Line Cube Shibuya in Tokyo for her first concert since returning to Japan after her first-ever performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and a sold-out headlining gig at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles last month. The J-pop icon resumed her 10th-anniversary domestic tour titled 2022 CANDY WAVE, charming fans who flocked to the venue with a voluminous set mixing old and new songs from her ten-year career. Addressing the crowd in-between songs, the “Ninja Re Bang Bang” singer shared a memorable...
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Benz Arena#Rogers Arena#Abortion Rights#England#European North American#The North American#Anthem#Supreme Court
Variety

BMG Launches ‘Punk Rock Girl,’ Its First Musical in the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. BMG is ramping up its development of new stage musicals in both the U.S., with its first production “Punk Rock Girl!,” and in Germany, following the successful run of its first musical, “Ku’damm 56.” “Punk Rock Girl!” is the debut developmental theatrical production from BMG in the U.S., in partnership with New York-based theatrical company Lively McCabe Entertainment. It features a score of songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands from the BMG catalog, including Blondie, P!nk, Avril Lavigne, Pat Benatar and Sleater-Kinney, along with the title song, the Dead...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

ENHYPEN Bows at No. 1, Official HIGE DANdism Holds at No. 2 on Japan Hot 100

Click here to read the full article. ENHYPEN’s “Tamed-Dashed” rules this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated May 11, hitting No. 1 for sales with 386,142 copies sold in its first week. The lead track off the seven-member multinational boy band’s second single in Japan ruled this week’s tally powered by physical sales, while also coming in at No. 10 for look-ups, No. 6 for Twitter mentions, No. 20 for downloads, No, 32 for streaming, and No. 49 for video views. The single sold about 150,000 more copies than the group’s previous release, indicating the expansion of its core fanbase. Meanwhile, Official...
ENTERTAINMENT
Kerrang

The Smashing Pumpkins announce 32-date U.S. arena tour with Jane’s Addiction, Poppy

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced details of an absolutely huge 32-date arena tour in America. The band will be heading out on the Spirits On Fire tour later this year, with guests Jane’s Addiction, and openers Poppy and Meg Myers at select dates. The run kicks off at Dallas' American Airlines Center on October 2, and will finish at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on November 19. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 13, at 10am local time.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Poland
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Germany
Place
Vancouver, CA
Billboard

Evan Dando Offers to ‘Fight’ Jawbreaker After Lemonheads ‘Fired’ From Tour

Click here to read the full article. Evan Dando is an outdoors type after all. The Lemonheads singer has belatedly responded to Jawbreaker jettisoning his band from the lineup for a run of national dates in April, and he’s in a jawbreaker mood of his own. “I just want anyone anyone and everyone to know that Jawbreaker are p—ies. Fact not my opinion,” he tweeted Thursday (May 5). “Or rather they aren’t the Bruce Springsteen’s of alternative rock that they pretend to be,” he added. “I’ll meet any of them any time for a Fight let’s go.” I just want anyone anyone and...
MUSIC
Complex

Premiere: South London Rhymer Ayrtn Returns With Visuals For “Caution”

After a short hiatus, South London’s ayrtn—who, at the top of the year, made our rappers to watch list—is back like he never left. Hailed as one of the new leaders of the UK’s alt-rap scene, ayrtn’s latest self-produced single, “Caution”, is a reminder of his capabilities on the mic and behind it. The rising talent, who cites everyone from Tyler, The Creator and MF DOOM to KAYTRANADA and Knxwledge as influences, comes through with a knocking beat for him to talk his talk on, via his signature nonchalant delivery and staccato flow.
MUSIC
Billboard

Ukraine and Nine Other Nations Advance to Eurovision Final

Click here to read the full article. For years, watching the Eurovision Song Contest from the United States involved climbing on a rooftop to adjust the direction of a satellite dish and subscribing to a Portuguese channel. Today it’s as simple as tuning into a network app for the live broadcast. This year, champion figure skater Johnny Weir did on-air commentary for the U.S. feed of the first Eurovision semifinal in Turin, Italy, from a studio on the Universal Studios lot in Los Angeles. On Tuesday (May 10), 10 nations advanced to the grand finale on Saturday out of a pool of...
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

Sabrina Claudio Announces 'Based On A Feeling' World Tour

On the heels of her newly released album, Based On A Feeling, Sabrina Claudio has announced an accompanying world tour. Claudio’s latest album marks her first musical release since her 2020 holiday album, Christmas Blues. But now that the Miami-raised songstress is back, she’s ready to hit the big stage. The forthcoming tour consists of 38 shows across North America and Europe. Set to kick off on August 25 at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, Claudio will more throughout the states before starting the 13-date European leg on November 12 in Stockholm.
PORTLAND, OR
Pitchfork

Circuit des Yeux Shares New Live From Chicago EP: Listen

Circuit des Yeux (aka Haley Fohr) has shared a new four-track EP called Live From Chicago—out now via Matador. Fohr recorded the live session at Jamdek Recording Studio in Chicago; the EP comprises songs from her 2021 album -io, tracked as she developed arrangements for her current tour. Fohr’s band included the musicians Whitney Johnson, Andrew Scott Young, and Ashley Guerrero. The recordings first appeared as part of the series Music Is Everything! with Elia Einhorn (Einhorn is a Pitchfork contributor who has run Pitchfork Radio). Check out the Live From Chicago EP, as well as Circuit des Yeux’s tour schedule, below.
CHICAGO, IL
loudersound.com

Stomu Yamashta's Island Records albums box set on the way

Japanese percussionist and composer Stomu Yamashta is to have his Island albums released between 1972 and 1976, including the albums he released with supergroup Go, collected in a new seven disc box set. Stomu Yamashta: Seasons – The Island Albums 1972-1976 will be released through Esoteric Recordings on July 29...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy