National Nurses Week began May 6, and the Tennessee Department of Health is joining the recognition efforts to highlight and promote the work and dedication of public health nurses across Tennessee.

National Nurses Week establishes a specific time each year, May 6-12, to honor and acknowledge nurses and recognize the positive impact on the health care system across the country.

“I am thrilled to join the celebration during National Nurses Week,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “The work nurses perform day in and day out is tireless, and they deserve praise.”

The Tennessee Department of Health employs nurses across the state, serving in local health departments and clinics and leading public health programs. The department also supports the ongoing recruitment and retention of nurses through the administrative support of the Board of Nursing. The board’s administrative staff help to ensure applications for licensures and renewals are processed to keep the pipeline of nursing staff flowing to the health care infrastructure across the state.

To learn more about the Board of Nursing and the application process, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/heal th-program-areas/health-profes sional-boards/nursing-board/ nursing-board/applications. html .

TDH will also highlight National Nurses Week during the week of May 6-12 through social media. Connect with TDH on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth!

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health .

The post Tennessee Department of Health Recognizes National Nurses Week appeared first on Wilson County Source .