ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Department of Health Recognizes National Nurses Week

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

National Nurses Week began May 6, and the Tennessee Department of Health is joining the recognition efforts to highlight and promote the work and dedication of public health nurses across Tennessee.

National Nurses Week establishes a specific time each year, May 6-12, to honor and acknowledge nurses and recognize the positive impact on the health care system across the country.

“I am thrilled to join the celebration during National Nurses Week,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “The work nurses perform day in and day out is tireless, and they deserve praise.”

The Tennessee Department of Health employs nurses across the state, serving in local health departments and clinics and leading public health programs. The department also supports the ongoing recruitment and retention of nurses through the administrative support of the Board of Nursing. The board’s administrative staff help to ensure applications for licensures and renewals are processed to keep the pipeline of nursing staff flowing to the health care infrastructure across the state.

To learn more about the Board of Nursing and the application process, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/heal th-program-areas/health-profes sional-boards/nursing-board/ nursing-board/applications. html .

TDH will also highlight National Nurses Week during the week of May 6-12 through social media. Connect with TDH on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth!

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health .

The post Tennessee Department of Health Recognizes National Nurses Week appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

3 states fear travel nurse tampered with hospital patients’ drugs

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Healthline

Study: Unvaccinated People Increase COVID-19 Risk, Even Among Vaccinated People

Researchers say unvaccinated people increase the risk of COVID-19 for everyone when they mix with vaccinated individuals. Experts say the findings are important because they demonstrate how the choice to remain unvaccinated affects everyone in a community. Experts say vaccinated people should consider continuing to wear a mask in certain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

‘We’re done with dead kids’: U.S. bars are handing out free fentanyl tests

OAKLAND, Calif., April 20 (Reuters) - Walking into the Good Hop craft beer bar in Oakland, California, Alison Heller looks like any other patron thirsting for happy hour. But instead of heading to the bar, she goes straight to the bathroom, opens her backpack and pulls out a plastic bag with fentanyl test strips. She puts 25 strips in a jar for anyone to take for free.
OAKLAND, CA
Medical Daily

Did Omicron Cause A Surge In Deaths In Vaccinated People?

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak, has caused more deaths among vaccinated and boosted people. A Washington Post analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that COVID fatalities among the vaccinated individuals rose during the omicron wave. In September (during the delta wave), COVID fatalities in vaccinated people were at 23%. In January and February, the figure jumped to 42% when omicron became the dominant strain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Staff#Public Health#Mba#Faap#The Board Of Nursing#Tdh
foodsafetynews.com

CDC alerts state and local health departments about Lucky Charms complaints

Officials at the CDC have confirmed that last week the agency sent out an email alert to foodborne disease partners at the state and local levels looking for any illnesses associated with complaints related to the consumption of Lucky Charms cereal. According to the alert, there has been an increase in gastrointestinal illness complaints attributed to eating the cereal.
FOOD SAFETY
Fox News

Wisconsin reports first death in U.S. possibly linked to puzzling hepatitis outbreak in children

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) issued a health alert this Wednesday regarding the first pediatric death in the United States possibly linked to the mysterious pediatric hepatitis outbreak and adenovirus, according to a recent statement. "Since being notified of this adenovirus-associated hepatitis cluster, DHS is now investigating at least...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky dentist whose patient died of overdose among 14 health care officials across country charged with illegally distributing 5 million pain pills

Health care professionals across the eastern half of the United States, including doctors, a dentist, a nurse and medical clinic operators, have been charged with illegally distributing prescriptions for more than 5 million pain pills, federal authorities said Wednesday. Fourteen defendants were accused of crimes including illegally obtaining painkillers for...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Fatherly

This Map Shows the States Seeing Weirdly High Levels of the Flu Right Now

For the past two years, we’ve been hyperaware of symptoms like sneezing, fever, sore throat, and aches. We’ve been told it’s safe to assume that if we’re experiencing these, the chances are high that we’ve caught COVID. However, while the COVID-19 pandemic is still around and the disease is still circulating, depending on where you live there’s also a high probability that if you have these symptoms, you have the flu. Yes, in May. Here’s why.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
13WMAZ

Several suspected cases of hepatitis reported among kids in Georgia, state health department says

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday that there are "several" suspected cases of hepatitis among children in the state. An alarming outbreak of the sudden liver disease in children has health authorities in Europe and the U.S. racing to find answers. As of last week, around 200 confirmed cases have been reported. However, it is unknown how many of the suspected cases were reported in Georgia and the state said they are all "under investigation."
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Hepatitis outbreak in Alabama children: CDC sends out nationwide alert

The Centers for Disease Control has issued a national health alert after a cluster of children in Alabama were diagnosed with hepatitis and adenovirus. The CDC is currently working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to investigate nine cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in children ages 1-6. All the children were previously healthy.
ALABAMA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Families going hungry: Food insecurity is bad in Ohio and poised to explode

America’s hunger crisis is coming to a head. With supply chain problems and inflated food prices alongside family economic struggles stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Ohio families facing food insecurity has exploded. Meanwhile, the Columbus Dispatch reported Tuesday, 700,000 low-income Ohio households could see big cuts to the food stamps program in […] The post Families going hungry: Food insecurity is bad in Ohio and poised to explode appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
511
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy