Rascal Flatts ‘Will Get Back Together,’ According to Jay Demarcus’ Wife

By TK Sanders
 2 days ago
Rascal Flatts may soon hit the highway once again now that the music industry has fully returned to its pre-pandemic schedule. The country music trio comprised of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney, and Jay DeMarcus canceled their highly anticipated 2020 farewell tour due to COVID-19. The farewell curtain call, dubbed the “Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour,” never materialized; and now two years later, DeMarcus’ wife told Fox News to bet on a reunion for the legendary trio.

“I think that COVID was really what caused the band to cancel their farewell tour and ultimately go in their separate directions,” Allison DeMarcus said. “Jay has created another band just for fun called Generation Radio, but he is going to have to get back to playing some music because it’s just what he loves to do, and I’m not inexpensive,” she joked.

The effects of the pandemic likely broke the camel’s back for the band’s farewell plans, but Rascal Flatts faced other issues, as well. Most importantly, lead singer Rooney quit the band unexpectedly, leaving a bitter taste in his bandmates’ mouths.

“I wasn’t happy that Joe Don quit,” LeVox revealed last October, adding his bandmate’s departure “kind of came out of nowhere.”

“It was like, ‘Let me try to wrap my head around this.’ And then I certainly wasn’t OK with the pandemic, which canceled everything,” LeVox said. “I hate the way that it ended, and I hate that we didn’t get to do this farewell tour. I can’t stand the fact that it just feels there’s no closure with something that we’ve been so blessed with. That will always be in my heart.”

The members of Rascall Flatts are still friends, according to Allison DeMarcus

Rooney remained in Nashville as a recording artist, mostly collaborating with up-and-coming artists. And DeMarcus’ new supergroup, which he formed in 2020 with the mission to “bring ’80s rock and classic music back to life,” consists of himself; Jason Scheff, longtime lead vocalist for the multi-platinum band Chicago; and Steve Ferrone, drummer for Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers; as well as Chris Rodriguez and Tom Yankton, well-known industry musicians.

Plus, given LeVox’s feeling that the band never fully closed the door on touring, it feels like the individual pieces of Rascal Flatts are staying sharp for a new tour one day soon.

“I do believe the band will be back together once again because they’re all still friends and partners in business, and they’ve had such a strong run for so long,” Allison said.

When the band originally announced their 2020 Farewell tour, Jay DeMarcus said although the touring may end, the music would live on forever.

“We’re really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years,” he said. “While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us. There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”

