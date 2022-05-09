ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas bring their baby daughter home

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
 2 days ago
In honor of Mother's Day, Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the first image of their baby girl, who is home after spending more than 100 days in the...

