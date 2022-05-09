Governor Kathy Hochul Tests Positive for COVID-19

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday a nation-leading $35 million investment to directly support abortion providers, in anticipation of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Governor Hochul directed the Department of Health to create a $25 million Abortion Provider Support Fund for abortion providers in order to both expand capacity...
The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
RacetotheWH.com gives Charles Herbster a 44% chance of winning, Jim Pillen a 42% chance of winning, and Brett Lindstrom a 14% chance. Phillips projects that all three candidates will secure between 20% and 30% of the vote.
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican who represented Western New York for nearly a dozen years, announced his resignation on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon. The former mayor of Corning had previously indicated early last year that he might run...
May 11 (UPI) -- The Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden's historic nomination of Lisa Cook to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, making her the first Black woman to join the panel in more than a century. The upper chamber confirmed Biden's nominee by a vote of...
With two weeks left until Election Day for 2022 primary candidates, Sen. Butch Miller has more than $1.5 million left to spend, more than any other candidate for lieutenant governor. The Gainesville native has raised more than $3.6 million as of April 30, the most recent reporting deadline for campaign...
April 20 (UPI) -- When New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gets married next month, Vice President Kamala Harris will officiate her ceremony. Lujan Grisham will wed fiancé Manuel Cordova on May 21 in Washington, D.C. at the United States Naval Observatory, the 19th-century home in the capital's northwest side where Harris lives, CNN reported.
Binghamton City Mayor Jared M. Kraham announced on Tuesday the return of the City’s lockdown law, which allows the City to identify problem properties as a public nuisance and take legal action to shut them down. An update to the City’s law — following New York State court decisions...
Within a two-day period, Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox posted two photos of himself with Donald Trump, wrote in a third Facebook post that he was “so honored” to have the former president’s backing, and declared in a fourth that “the power of the Trump endorsement is the shaper of the GOP.” Meanwhile, he responded to an abortion question by proudly noting that it was Trump’s three ...
“Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW,” Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted on Monday night.
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Like many GOP battles around the country this year, the gubernatorial primary in Maryland features a Trump backed candidate, Del. Daniel Cox (R), squaring off against someone from what used to be called the establishment wing of the party, former Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz.
Businessman Jim Pillen on Tuesday beat out a Trump-backed candidate to win the GOP nomination for Nebraska governor, according to AP. Why it matters: The result marks the first time this year former President Trump's endorsement has failed to carry a candidate to victory in a GOP primary this cycle. He had endorsed businessman Charles Herbster.
