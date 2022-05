Well, it happened again. The New Jersey Devils got lucky at the draft lottery and will have another top pick at the NHL Entry Draft. They won the draft lottery in 2017 and 2019 and selected first overall in each draft, taking Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes with the first picks. This time, they will choose second overall behind the Montreal Canadiens, who will have the first pick in front of the home crowd at the Bell Center in Montreal on July 7.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO