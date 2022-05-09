ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed may have to carry bulk of burden in hitting inflation goal, Kashkari says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phaDg_0fXhNRwI00

May 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve may not get as much help as it hopes from supply chains easing as it battles to bring down inflation to its 2% goal, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday, as he pointed out a string of data which still appear to show consumers remain willing to spend despite higher prices..

"I'm confident we are going to get inflation back down to our 2% target, but I am not yet confident on how much of that burden we're gonna have to carry versus getting help from the supply side," Kashkari said in an interview with CNBC.

"Virtually all of that news is in the wrong direction," he said, citing the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China as putting upward pressure on prices.

While there is some signs that inflation may have softened "just a hair," Kashkari added, other indicators point to consumers remaining in robust health.

There is a still an estimated more than $2 trillion in excess savings on American balance sheets accumulated during the pandemic.

"I would have expected by now more evidence that these household balance sheets were being spent down... there's a possibility that the economy has now been pushed to a higher pressure equilibrium than it was before. And if that's the case, then we're going to have even more work to do," to bring inflation back down, Kashkari said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Toby Chopra and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Fed's Mester: road ahead will be bumpy for economy in inflation fight

May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy will experience turbulence from the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down inflation running at more than three times above its goal but policymakers must stay the course, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Tuesday. "I am optimistic there are still some good...
BUSINESS
AFP

US inflation may have peaked, but pain continues

With surging prices undermining wage gains and hurting American families, US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that fighting inflation is his top priority, but he may have limited tools to tackle the issue. "I want every American to know that I'm taking inflation very seriously, and it's my top domestic priority," Biden said at the White House.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neel Kashkari
Cheddar News

Fed Raises Key Interest Rate but Skeptics Question the Impact on Inflation

The U.S. Federal Reserve is bringing out the big guns — or at least the biggest guns it's willing to use at the moment, given widespread economic uncertainty. The central bank is raising its benchmark interest rate by half a percent and starting the process of winding down its $9 trillion balance sheet in an effort to bring down rampant inflation.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Federal Reserve#The U S Federal Reserve#Minneapolis Fed#Cnbc#Covid#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Reuters

Biden unveils pact with internet companies to reduce prices

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Twenty internet providers, including Verizon (VZ.N), Comcast (CMCSA.O) and AT&T (T.N), have committed to cutting prices or increasing internet speeds for millions of lower-income U.S. families, President Joe Biden said on Monday. "This is a case where big business stepped up," said Biden, who was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

US inflation might have dipped last month from 40-year high

After a year of soaring prices for gas, food and other necessities, inflation may have eased slightly in April from a 40-year high, the first slowdown after seven consecutive months of worsening price increases.The government is expected to report Wednesday that consumer prices jumped 8.1% last month compared with a year earlier, according to a survey of economists by data provider FactSet. That would be down from the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March, the highest since 1981.The forecasted drop in annual inflation, if it occurs, would add to other signs that consumer inflation may finally be peaking. Month-to-month price...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

430K+
Followers
326K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy