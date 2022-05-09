ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomahawk, WI

Tomahawk’s Alicia Voermans shatters middle school pole vault record

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD – On Thursday, May 5, the Tomahawk Middle School track and field team competed against Medford, Mosinee and Antigo in Medford. The Tomahawk girls took 2nd place...

Austin American-Statesman

Smithville's Nikolette Schmidt looks to improve on fifth-place in pole vault at state meet

Smithville’s Nikolette Schmidt is looking forward to competing for the University of Houston, but first she has some unfinished business at the Class 4A state track and field meet. The 5-foot-7 senior said her primary goal in the pole vault is to earn a medal, meaning a top-three finish. Her secondary goal is to set a personal record of 13 feet. ...
SMITHVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pole Vault Coach Transforms Keller Backyard to Help Athletes Chase Dreams

A local coach who specializes in pole vault has completely transformed his home to help teach young athletes the sport he loves. "It's like having a golf course if you're a golfer in your backyard, or living on the lake if you're a fisherman. The kids have a ball with this and are having fun," said Hal Theodore. "When other kids are seeing them having fun, they want to know what's up. Then they start asking questions and they want to try it out and jump."
KELLER, TX
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Adds to its State Track Qualifiers

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association officially released the additional qualifiers for the Class B state track and field championships. The additional qualifiers were based on their performance during district competition. Broken Bow has four additional qualifiers on the boys side. Daine Wardyn has qualified in the boys 3200 meters with a time of 10:49.62. Tyler Thomas qualified in the boys discus. Thomas was fifth overall at the B-5 district meet but his effort of 138’4″ was one of the next six best performances of all non automatic qualifiers. Zane Eggleston qualified in the boys 300 meter hurdles. Eggleston was able to qualify with a time of 42.03 seconds. Eggleston will now compete in both hurdle events at state as he was an automatic qualifier for the 110 meter hurdles with a third place finish at districts. Broken Bow’s boys 4×800 meter relay team (Noah Osmond, Tallen Harrold, Daine Wardyn, and Brock Oeltjen) qualified for state based on time.
BROKEN BOW, NE

