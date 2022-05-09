Tomahawk’s Alicia Voermans shatters middle school pole vault record

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association officially released the additional qualifiers for the Class B state track and field championships. The additional qualifiers were based on their performance during district competition. Broken Bow has four additional qualifiers on the boys side. Daine Wardyn has qualified in the boys 3200 meters with a time of 10:49.62. Tyler Thomas qualified in the boys discus. Thomas was fifth overall at the B-5 district meet but his effort of 138’4″ was one of the next six best performances of all non automatic qualifiers. Zane Eggleston qualified in the boys 300 meter hurdles. Eggleston was able to qualify with a time of 42.03 seconds. Eggleston will now compete in both hurdle events at state as he was an automatic qualifier for the 110 meter hurdles with a third place finish at districts. Broken Bow’s boys 4×800 meter relay team (Noah Osmond, Tallen Harrold, Daine Wardyn, and Brock Oeltjen) qualified for state based on time.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO