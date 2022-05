The man shot and killed Saturday morning in Akron has been identified as Jermaine Woodall, 23, of Akron. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday released Woodall's name following an autopsy and notification of next of kin. Woodall was shot multiple times and died from a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner's office said.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO