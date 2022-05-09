PCarmarket Offers Weapons-Grade GT3 RS Weissach

With only 4,000-miles on the clock, this Weissach Package equipped Porsche is ready for your collection.

The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS was already one of the best-performing examples of a 991-generation 911, but if you wanted to squeeze every ounce of performance from this car, then the Weissach Package was the way to go. Introduced toward the end of the 991 911's production run, the GT3 RS Weissach was about as extreme as this car could get while remaining street legal, and this low-mileage 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Weissach is up for grabs on PCARMARKET.

As rare as these cars are, this particular example up for grabs is still like new with just 4,559 actual miles showing on the odometer. This 911 GT3 RS came from the factory in white, but has since received a removable vinyl livery with green, silver, and matte black graphics.

In addition to the laundry list of features shown on the original window sticker, this 911 GT3 RS is equipped with the optional Weissach Package designed to cut as much weight as possible from this car. For $18,000, this package helped the GT3 RS shed 38 pounds of curb weight to deliver peak performance. A set of OEM Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes were installed at the dealer for around $15k to give it the ultimate stopping power. See it here.

