May 9, 2022 Morning Forecast

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Clouds linger over Eastern Nebraska this morning with plenty of sunshine for areas west of highway 281. Those clouds that remain will slowly clear out as the day goes on. Look for high temperatures from the mid 70s northwest to the mid/upper 80s southeast. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. Overnight, a warm front will be lifting north into the area. This will bring a few extra clouds to the area overnight into tomorrow morning. There is also a chance of a stray shower or thunderstorms early Wednesday morning. Lows will range from the lower 50s northwest to the mid 60s southeast.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO