ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

May 9, 2022 Morning Forecast

KSNB Local4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe one-block closure of Kansas Avenue comes as part of Hastings St....

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Cranking up the heat and the storm threat

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A few modest thunderstorms lining up in Western Kansas could migrate as far north as the Tri-Cites Wednesday evening, but it will be a struggle as we loose the heating of the day. On Thursday , the heat and humidity will rebuild into the region as strong southerly winds, gusting to 45 mph, transports moisture northward, the fuel for late day thunderstorms. Highs should climb into the low to mid 90s.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

KSNB WEATHERCAST 6 PM

According to Hall County’s Election Commissioner report, more than 9,700 people headed to the polls on Tuesday. Local4 News followed up with Sheriff John Rust and Brian Hessler on election night. The Barn Festival to return with new owner, slight changes. Updated: 5 hours ago. The festival staff are...
JOHN RUST
KSNB Local4

Steele and Brown move to November in Grand Island mayoral race

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele spent part of Election Night overseeing Tuesday night’s city council meeting. It’s something he’s been doing for the past four years after taking over the role of mayor from former GISH soccer coach Jeremy Jensen. He ran...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Hastings, NE
Government
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
KSNB Local4

Sultry....Sticky...And stormy..

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A stalled front in Kansas will advance north overnight, putting us on a fasttrack to summer Wednesday and Thursday. As the warm air moves north, clouds will be on the increase after midnight and an isolated, non-severe thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out while you sleep, but most areas will stay dry. Winds will increase out of the south on Wednesday behind the warm front, ushering in moisture laden air that will make dewpoint temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s giving us that sticky feel.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Julie Wright’s campaign for mayor comes to an end

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Tuesday night’s election meant the end of the road for Grand Island mayoral candidate Julie Wright. Wright is a Grand Island entrepreneur responsible for Tally Creative and the soon to be opened Big Red Treats. Wright came in third behind Doug Brown by a margin of just 200 votes.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Nice weather today ahead of more heat and wind to come

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Clouds linger over Eastern Nebraska this morning with plenty of sunshine for areas west of highway 281. Those clouds that remain will slowly clear out as the day goes on. Look for high temperatures from the mid 70s northwest to the mid/upper 80s southeast. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. Overnight, a warm front will be lifting north into the area. This will bring a few extra clouds to the area overnight into tomorrow morning. There is also a chance of a stray shower or thunderstorms early Wednesday morning. Lows will range from the lower 50s northwest to the mid 60s southeast.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy