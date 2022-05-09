May 9, 2022 Morning Forecast

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A stalled front in Kansas will advance north overnight, putting us on a fasttrack to summer Wednesday and Thursday. As the warm air moves north, clouds will be on the increase after midnight and an isolated, non-severe thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out while you sleep, but most areas will stay dry. Winds will increase out of the south on Wednesday behind the warm front, ushering in moisture laden air that will make dewpoint temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s giving us that sticky feel.
