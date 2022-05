SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- The Chief Public Health Officer in Santa Clara County, Dr. Sara Cody, is once again warning about skyrocketing COVID-19 infections which have tripled in the past month.But despite the uptick in cases, people will have to rely on themselves for protection without the support of government mandates. "The pandemic is still here. We are seeing more activity. So, it is time to break out your masks and break out your tests. And just be a bit more cautious," Dr. Cody told members of the media at a press conference Tuesday.According to the Public Health Department, the...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO