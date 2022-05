Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn’t done playing just yet after a very brief retirement in the offseason. Whenever he is done, though, he has a very lucrative gig lined up. It was announced Tuesday morning that Brady will be joining Fox Sports as the lead NFL analyst when he retires, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is now reporting that the contract is for 10 years and a whopping $375 million.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO