ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Liz Cambage will not play for Australia national team again, Olympic captain believes

By OlympicTalk
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian Olympic team captain Jenna O’Hea said she does not think star Liz Cambage will play for the national team again, 10 months after Cambage announced a withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics one week before the Opening Ceremony. O’Hea, who retired in March, also asserted on the Australia...

olympics.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Oksana Chusovitina targets 9th Olympics in 2024 in Paris

Oksana Chusovitina, a 46-year-old gymnast, said she plans to bid for a ninth Olympics in 2024 in Paris, according to the Uzbekistan Olympic Committee. Chusovitina said before the Tokyo Olympics that those would be her final Games. After her last routine, a vault in qualifying, she waved and blew kisses, made a heart shape with her hands and got back on top of the competition podium to acknowledge the small arena crowd.
SPORTS
UPI News

Rugby star Kelly Meafua dies after jumping off French bridge

May 9 (UPI) -- A French rugby player from Samoa died Saturday morning after jumping into the River Tarns in Montauban hours after a team victory. Kelly Meafua, 32, had been celebrating with a teammate Montauban's 48-40 win over Narbonne in the team's final Pro D2 home game at Stade Sapiac when he jumped into the river.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
Jenna O'hea
CBS Sports

Tennis star Naomi Osaka leaves IMG, will launch her own sports agency

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is making a big life change off the court. According to Sportico, Osaka is leaving Endeavor-owned IMG to start her own sports agency, which will be called Evolve. "I've spent my career doing things my way, even when people told me that it wasn't what was...
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Australia#Australian Olympic#Abc#Nigerian
Bay News 9

Former NBA player Adreian Payne shot to death in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A former NBA player who last played for the Magic, was killed in Orlando overnight, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State forward, was shot in the 2500 block of Egret Shores Drive around 1:30 a.m. EDT.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mmanews.com

Watch: Female Fan Rushes Octagon At UFC 274, Instantly Regrets It

An overzealous female fan stormed the Octagon during Saturday’s UFC 274 pay-per-view and instantly regretted it. After missing weight and then losing to Piera Rodriguez at last month’s UFC 273, strawweight Kay Hansen was granted her walking papers from the premier MMA organization. Some fans may have thought,...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Sydney McLaughlin got married over the weekend

Congratulations are in order for one of the most talented athletes to ever attend the University of Kentucky. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin married former NFL player Andre Levrone Jr. Friday at Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia. People Magazine has exclusive rights to the photos, but McLaughlin shared some on her Instagram last night.
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

Tennis star Denis Shapovalov tells crowd to 'shut the f--- up' at Italian Open

Tennis star Denis Shapovalov got a little heated at the Italian Open on Monday. During his opening round match against Italian Lorenzo Sonego, Shapovalov shouted "shut the f--- up" at the crowd after fans became unhappy with his conduct towards the chair umpire. In the second set against Sonego, Shapovalov...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Le Clos makes South Africa team for his 7th world champs

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Former Olympic champion Chad le Clos was named on South Africa’s team on Monday for his seventh swimming world championships. The 30-year-old le Clos is planning to compete in the 50, 100 and 200 meters butterfly at the worlds in Budapest, Hungary, which start on June 18, South Africa’s swimming federation said.
WORLD
Vogue Magazine

Formula 1, But Make It Fashion: Lewis Hamilton on the Miami Grand Prix (and More)

The stars shone brightly in Miami for the city’s inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix race yesterday—Barack Obama, Michael Jordan, Venus and Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Bad Bunny, Pharrell, Hailee Steinfeld, and Tom Brady, to name just a few—but for die-hard F1 fans (okay, and maybe a few late converts via Netflix’s hit Drive to Survive series), the real action was above the Mercedes AMG Petronas garage. Seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and his teammate George Russell, along with the team’s legendary principal, Toto Wolff, visited the Ritz-Carlton’s Silver Arrows Lounge after qualifying and before the race itself to discuss team strategy and offer their thoughts on everything from the track layout and conditions (“rubbish” was Russell’s frank opinion of the latter) to the recent difficulties the team has had with their car. (In short: After years of dominating Formula 1, Mercedes Petronas has been plagued this season by a new car with a range of technical issues, and Hamilton in particular has found himself in an odd position: Fighting for middle–of-the-pack points instead of podium finishes.)
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Carlos Alcaraz Odds to Win French Open Surge Following Madrid Open Victory

There is a new star in the making. Carlos Alcaraz won his fifth ATP title over the weekend at the Madrid Open, beating a gauntlet of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. Now No. 6 in the world this week, the 19-year-old Alcaraz is being looked at as a true contender on clay to win the French Open, which starts next Monday, May 16th.
TENNIS
GolfWRX

Pro loses tournament after extremely rare penalty

As we’ve seen quite often in professional golf lately, there’s been another strange rule being applied to a golfer in contention. During Sunday’s final round of the GS Caltex Maekyung Open, Mingyu Cho played his third shot on the 9th hole at Namseoul Country Club in Korea while standing on the hole’s second green.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy