East Rutherford, NJ

NFL futures: Bet on Giants, Jets finally improving in 2022

 2 days ago

The New York Jets and New York Giants haven’t given their fans much to cheer about recently. Over the last five seasons, both teams have posted exact 22-59 records, while every other NFL franchise has recorded at least 25 wins. The most wins either team has put up in a single season over that span was seven by the Jets in 2019. Ugly.

Despite those disgusting numbers, there is reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season for both fan bases, especially from a betting perspective. Both teams have greatly improved this offseason and could do the unthinkable: Compete for a playoff spot.

Let’s take a look at the Jets’ and Giants’ BetMGM odds in the futures market following the NFL draft and why they can be profitable this season.

Jets

Win Total: 5.5. Odds to Win AFC East: 18/1. Odds to Make Playoffs: Yes +700/No -1100.

I bet Over on the Jets’ win total of 5.5 before the NFL draft and it’s looking even better now. We can debate how many games Gang Green will win this season but there is no denying this team is more talented than the one that went 4-13 in 2021.

One thing to keep in mind is the Jets lost some key players to injury early last season, including OT Mekhi Becton, DE Carl Lawson and S Lamarcus Joyner. It’s hard to judge head coach Robert Saleh after one year, especially considering he had to replace some top players on a team that didn’t have much depth in the first place.

We can talk about all the stats and angles we want but how much the Jets improve this year depends heavily on quarterback Zach Wilson’s progression. Wilson had an up-and-down rookie campaign but newly signed top wideout Corey Davis was limited to just nine games. Davis, Elijah Moore and rookie Garrett Wilson now give the second-year quarterback three explosive weapons in the passing game.

Zach Wilson
Another thing that will help Wilson is a much-improved offensive line. New York allowed 53 sacks last season, fourth-most in the NFL. However, the Jets get Becton back and signed G Laken Tomlinson to help solidify the interior.

An improved line, along with young running backs Breece Hall and Michael Carter, will take some of the pressure off of Wilson. This will be a much better offense than the one that scored just 18 ppg last season.

The Jets’ biggest issue is they play in the stacked AFC. It will be tough for them to make the playoffs in such a tough conference but is a two-win improvement really that unrealistic? I don’t believe so.

Giants

Win Total: 7.5. Odds to Win NFC East: +700. Odds to Make Playoffs: Yes +225/No -275.

The Giants are my pick for most improved team in the NFL this season. Here’s the thing: Joe Judge is one of the worst NFL head coaches in my lifetime. Judge was never qualified to be a head coach other than the fact he had a cup of coffee with Bill Belichick.

Big Blue’s last three head coaches were Judge, Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo. When you’re the worst of those three, it says a lot. We don’t know how successful Brian Daboll will be as an NFL head coach but I feel confident he’ll be better than his predecessor.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley
Daboll’s biggest strength is putting his quarterbacks in position to succeed. I expect him to do the same with Daniel Jones and the team has some weapons around him. I’d say the offense will be miles better this year but when the bar is set at running a QB sneak on second and third down to punt deep in your own territory, it’s pretty much a given.

An improved offense will also help the defense. Two years ago, the Giants ranked a surprising ninth in total defense. Last year, they dropped to 21st. But that’s misleading. Because the offense was so inept, the Giants’ defense got worn down over the second half of the season.

After their Week 10 bye, the Giants averaged a laughable 9.9 ppg. Look for the defense to be closer to the 2020 version, led by an underrated defensive front.

The Cowboys won a weak division last year but have come back to the pack with a less-than-stellar offseason. I like the Giants over seven wins and +700 to win the NFC East. I won’t be shocked if the G-Men win 10 games this season.

