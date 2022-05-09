ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Dailey, Dozier Stake Out Positions

By Staff
Tallahassee Reports
Tallahassee Reports
 2 days ago

During separate interviews with Steve Stewart on The Steve Stewart Show on Real Talk 93.3 FM, mayoral candidates John Dailey and Kristin Dozier spent 40 minutes answering questions about their respective campaigns.

Provided below are their comments and positions on issues related to the Blueprint vote to fund stadium improvements for FAMU and FSU, the future of City Manager Reese Goad, and their views on the current status of civility during government meetings.

FSU, FAMU Stadium Votes

The recent votes to award Blueprint economic funds to FAMU ($10 million) and FSU ($20 million) to upgrade their football stadiums has been characterized as a major political issue by many. Some elected officials and public speakers have noted the vote will be an important issue in the upcoming elections.

Commissioner Dozier voted against the funding for both FAMU and FSU, while Mayor Dailey supported the award to both schools.

In support of his vote, Mayor Dailey noted that college sports is the number one economic driver of tourism in Tallahassee and that “this is the right move to support the universities.”

He noted that economic analysis related to the funding indicated that the investment would provide positive returns for the community.

Ahead of declaring her candidacy, Dozier called the FSU vote “a pivotal moment for our community.”

Dozier noted the funding wiped out the economic dollars that could be used for future projects and said “this was the most anti-business, anti-jobs, anti-growth decision Leon County and Tallahassee has ever made.”

Tallahassee City Manager

The fate of current Tallahassee City Manager Reese Goad has been an issue for some elected officials since the city commission voted 4-1 to hire Goad just ahead of the local elections in September, 2018.

At the time of his appointment, Goad had been with the city for 18 years and was serving as the deputy city manager over Electric and Underground Utilities, Solid Waste, Tallahassee International Airport and StarMetro.

Mayor John Dailey publicly supported Goad after Commissioner Jeremy Matlow authored a critical performance review of Goad in 2019. Dailey, in a press conference, said he “strongly supports our city manager.”

However, it appears Goad’s fate will continue to be an issue in the upcoming election.

Dozier, when questioned about her position on the issue said, “we do need a new city manager” and noted we need fresh eyes on how we structure city government. She also said she would support a competitive selection process.

It takes three votes to replace an city commission appointed official.

Civility

There have been a lot of discussion about civility during local government meetings.

During the interview, Dailey indicated that current state of politics following the COVID pandemic plays a role in the current tone displayed during meeting. Dailey added, we can all do better.

Dailey did address the recent reports about inappropriate text messages from people who have highlighted the civility issue by saying you can’t say one thing publicly and do something different privately.

Dozier stated that some officials are using rules of order to silence those who disagree with the majority and said that the approach impacts compromise on important policy issues.

Both Dozier and Dailey were in agreement that the recent questioning by City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow of Blueprint employee Ben Pingree went to far.

Dozier said, “I did not appreciate the line of questioning by Commissioner Matlow …. it went a bit too far.”

However, Dozier contended that majority ended the meeting while “there were legitimate questions that needed to be asked.”

The Steve Stewart Show interviews by Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier can heard on demand by visting www.realtalk933.com

Comments / 0

