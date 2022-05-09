ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Kentucky’s Noah Thompson gets COVID, but reaches ‘American Idol’ top 5 from hotel room

By Mike Stunson
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

Facing adversity when his COVID-19 diagnosis meant he could not perform in front of a live audience, Noah Thompson delivered his best “American Idol” performances from the comfort of his hotel room.

Despite his ailment, the Louisa, Kentucky, native managed to advance to the top 5 on “American Idol” on Sunday, May 8.

Thompson said it’s the first time he has gotten COVID-19, but said he was “getting through it.” Another “Idol” contestant, Fritz Hager III, also was diagnosed with COVID-19 Sunday, but his stage rehearsal performances from Saturday were used for the televised airing.

Thompson first performed “Painted Blue” by Kentucky duo Sundy Best. Judge Luke Bryan told Thompson it was “one of your best performances.”

He later sang “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, which he dedicated to his grandmother who he said raised him as a child.

Judges agreed that Thompson’s hotel room performances stood out. Bryan said the “right vibes” were in the room and he looks “like a star.”

“When you’re sick, you’re sounding a lot better,” Lionel Richie added. “The believably, the growl in your voice, the texture — that’s called selling, man. You nailed it.”

Katy Perry believes adrenaline took over for Thompson, and she gave the Kentuckian her best compliment yet.

“I think you had to surrender and just (say) like, ‘I’m going to do the best I can,’” Perry said. “And you did the best that you have ever done tonight.”

Thompson later found out he moved on to the top 5 , where he will be joined by Hager, Nicolina Bozzo, Leah Marlene and HunterGirl.

“Honestly I am shocked I made it,” Thompson said on Instagram . “It’s all because of you guys, man. Thank you so much, y’all are unbelievable.”

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

