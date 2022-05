(Runnells, IA) The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says one person is missing after a boat capsized in the Des Moines River near Runnells. Three people were in the boat at the time it went underwater. Two people got to shore safely while the third person was last seen still in the water. Several agencies and volunteers searched Saturday night and into Sunday for 34-year-old Dustin Lee Dittmer of Colfax.

