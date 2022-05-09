E1's RaceBird powerboat 'flies' above the water

Click here to read the full article. Canados Yachts has already proved it has speed and style down pat with its Gladiator line. Now, it’s focusing on incorporating innovative tech into its ultra-fast day boats. The Italian builder recently unveiled a new flagship of the series, known as the Gladiator 961 Speed, which features an underwater camera in the transom that can stream live footage directly to TV screens onboard. That’s just one highlight of the luxurious new 96-footer, though. The first hull, which is currently being built in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, will feature a triple-engine configuration that will allow the...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO