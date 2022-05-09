ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Lawton Fire Department battles vacant house fire

By Chase Scheuer
kswo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department was called out to a house fire Monday...

www.kswo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Home burns in early Monday fire on Trigg

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details after responding to a house fire early Monday morning in the 2900 block of Trigg. According to the department, firefighters arrived at the scene at around 2:17 a.m. on Monday to find “heavy fire” coming through the roof at the rear of a home. Firefighters […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawton, OK
Crime & Safety
Lawton, OK
Accidents
City
Lawton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Kswo
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

17-year-old dies in early Wednesday rollover crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit announced that it was investigating an early-morning Wednesday crash that killed a 17-year-old. Police said that at around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of North Grand Street. A Chevrolet pickup, driven by 17-year-old Alex Tomas, had […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

4 arrested, 64 grams of meth found following search warrant in Hutchinson County

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday four people were arrested and 64 grams of meth were found after authorities conducted a narcotics search warrant in Hutchinson County. According to the sheriff’s office, the Hutchinson County SWAT Team, narcotics personnel, and with help from the Borger Police Department, authorities conducted a […]
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Argument over underwear leads to stabbing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New details emerge in the early morning assault that involved a stabbing and another man getting hit on the head with a one by four piece of wood. A call came in at 6:53 a.m. Monday morning when the reporting party said they saw the suspect running through the alleyway located […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Woman arrested for DWI after crashing into police car

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was drunk when she slammed into a McAllen Police car, Thursday morning.  McAllen Police say Deandra Nicole Vela hit a parked police unit from behind causing damage to the vehicle. Officers noticed Vela appeared to be intoxicated and arrested for DWI.  Vela’s last known […]
MCALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy