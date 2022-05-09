ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not just 757: 948 area code added for Hampton Roads

By Brian Reese
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads/Tidewater area will still surely be referred to as the “757,” but there is another area code in town.

The 948 code launched Monday due to the limited availability of “757” numbers.

It’s an overlay number, it will be used in addition to 757 for the service area stretching from the Eastern Shore to the east, up to Williamsburg, and stretching as west as Franklin and Suffolk.

The 757 area code was actually created back in 1996 when 804 numbers were starting to run out. Now the 804 is used for the Richmond area , Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck.

Existing 757 numbers won’t change, but new numbers will start to get the 948 distinction.

The State Corporation Commission announced the approval of the new 948 code back in 2020 and 10-digit dialing started recently for the region to get people used to the changes.

Just make sure someone lets Ludacris know.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

