ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man in critical condition after being shot in northeast Fresno

By Nic Garcia
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LclBU_0fXhJ0a000

A man is in the hospital after being shot in northeast Fresno. The 20-year-old victim remains in critical condition as police search for as many as three suspects still on the loose.

The shooting happened at about 6 pm Sunday.

Several shots were fired in the parking lot of the Gables North Condos on Chestnut and Rialto Avenues.

Police said three men approached the man sitting in his car. The suspects shot at him, hitting him twice in his upper body.

"The victim drove away from the location, collided with a few vehicles as he fled, up until the area where he was located by police," said Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles.

He drove his car about a block away to San Gabriel Avenue, where he went door to door asking for help.

Multiple people called 911.

"They saw his vehicle, he got out, he fell to the ground," Lt. Valles said. "They rendered aid. EMS was already on scene. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center."

Police said the suspects got away, but it's unclear if they were in a car.

Detectives are looking through security footage to try to identify the men. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Cars
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rialto, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS Sacramento

Remains Of Missing Fresno Woman Found Near Shaver Lake

FRESNO (CBS13) — The skeletal remains of 37-year-old Samantha Tomlinson of Fresno were found this week near Shaver Lake, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Tomlinson was reported missing on December 3, 2021 after she did not return from a shopping trip. Crews began searching for Tomlinson, checking the Sierra National Forest and Sequoia National Park since Tomlinson was an avid hiker who frequented those areas. Unfortunately, crews were never able to find Tomlinson or her car. On May 2, the Sheriff’s office received a report of an abandoned 2002 Honda Civic near Dinkey Creek and Rock Creek Roads east of Shaver Lake. Upon checking the license plate, they discovered that the car belonged to Tomlinson. It was believed that the car had been covered in snow throughout the winter, which is why it wasn’t found sooner. Around 20 Search and Rescue members were deployed to the area to continue the search for Tomlinson. On May 4, Search and Rescue members found bones in an area of rough terrain about a half-mile away from where they discovered Tomlinson’s car. The bones were taken to the Coroner’s Office where Tomlinson’s identity was confirmed via dental records on May 6. No foul play was suspected.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Condos#Violent Crime#Ems
NBC Los Angeles

Man Who Brutally Murdered Monrovia Couple Killed in Prison

A state prison inmate serving a life sentence for brutally stabbing an elderly Monrovia couple to death in 2003 has died, and prison officials suspect his cell mate -- also a convicted murder -- of killing him, authorities said Sunday. At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officials at Kern Valley State...
MONROVIA, CA
The Independent

‘Armed and dangerous’ woman sought for allegedly killing boyfriend and brother

A woman who police in Michigan alleges shot and killed her boyfriend and her brother before fleeing is reportedly “armed and dangerous”. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting on Sunday in Independence Township, a community about 34 miles northwest of Detroit, occurred earlier on Sunday morning, WXYZ reported.A woman, 22-year-old Ruby Taverner, allegedly shot and killed the two men –  26-year-old Ray Muscat and 25-year-old Bishop Taverner – whose bodies were located by sheriff’s deputies in separate rooms. The report said a neighbour heard the shootings and police were called to the address on 5901 Dixie Highway in...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KX News

Dead suspect identified in Monday morning shootout on E Broadway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m. Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck. Bismarck police also said the case is still […]
BISMARCK, ND
Fontana Herald News

After 32 years, suspect is arrested in connection with death of Fontana man

A Fontana man was stabbed to death 32 years ago, and last month a suspect was sentenced in connection with the crime, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident occurred on March 25, 1990, when victim John Carl Burkhardt, 71, was found deceased in the living room of his home located at 8680 Mango Avenue. Burkhardt was stabbed multiple times and his home was ransacked. A close friend of the victim found him in his residence after he failed to show up for breakfast.
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Son robs, assaults parents in Bloomington motel parking lot: Sheriff

A man was arrested after allegedly robbing and assaulting his parents in a Bloomington motel parking lot, officials said Friday. Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy was dispatched to a disturbance at the Sierra Crossing Motel, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The deputy arrived to find two victims in […]
BLOOMINGTON, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'I was just terrified': Residents reflect on weekend's takeover; police arrest 8, including suspected leader

From the northeast to the southwest and then to downtown, the rubber burned Bakersfield’s streets over the weekend. Three hundred vehicles raced to five locations and blocked major intersections Saturday while performing burnouts and doughnuts for hundreds of onlookers, according to first-hand accounts. The Bakersfield Police Department arrested eight...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy