Watch: Lightning bolt explodes ground near Florida man

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Striking security camera video shows a lightning bolt exploding the ground outside of a Florida home over the weekend, narrowly missing a man in his yard.

Denice Murphy said her husband Rod was outside turning off the sprinklers ahead of some forecasted rain Saturday morning when a lightning bolt struck mere yards away from him.

Their Ring security camera captured the moment on camera.

In the video, the bolt can be seen sending chunks of red-hot earth several feet into the air. Luckily, Rod did not appear to be injured.

WFLA is working to find the extent of the damage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.