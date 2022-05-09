ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Retailers Limit Sale Of Baby Formula As Shortage Intensifies

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bxtwc_0fXhIiFE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prlIt_0fXhIiFE00 An empty baby formula display is seen at a Publix grocery store in Orlando, Florida, on May 8 as stores across the country struggle to stock baby formula, causing some chains to limit customer purchases. (Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Parents of young children are growing worried over a nationwide shortage of baby formula that has prompted major retailers to limit the amount customers can buy.

CVS and Walgreens told The New York Times they had placed a three-item purchase limit on baby formula. Target capped online purchases to four units.

A shortage of baby formula caused by supply chain problems has intensified in recent weeks after a major manufacturer, Abbott Nutrition, recalled Similac, Alimentum and EleCare products following the deaths of two children, according to CNN .

“Inflation, supply chain shortages, and product recalls have brought an unprecedented amount of volatility for baby formula,” Ben Reich, CEO of the retail data-tracker Datasembly, said in an April 13 statement detailing out-of-stock trends.

Baby formula was one of the most distressed product categories this year, Reich said. “We expect to continue to see the baby formula category being dramatically affected by these conditions,” he added.

Out-of-stock rates started rising at the end of November and reached 31% nationwide in April. Some states — Connecticut, Delaware, Montana, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington — topped 40%, according to Datasembly.

Parents with firsthand experience have been voicing frustrations.

“It’s an every-week scavenger hunt, almost, without the fun involved,” Sara Owens, the mother of a 6-month-old living in Florence County, South Carolina, told NPR .

“I hit the bottom of the can when I’m making a bottle and it’s like, you know, what do I do now?” Owens continued.

Gabby Orr, a CNN reporter, described the situation as “unreal.”

“No grocery store near us has the brand we use, it is temporarily out of stock on Amazon Prime and the generic version that is ‘available’ on Amazon has a 1-2 month lead time,” Orr tweeted.

Republican lawmakers seized the opportunity to blame President Joe Biden. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tweeted “Bare shelves Biden,” linking to a Fox Business article on the topic. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said the U.S. “looks more and more like a third-world country.”

Baby formula is not the only product category affected by shortages lately.

Major tech and auto companies have been grappling with manufacturing problems caused by a shortage of chips and other parts, according to CNBC . COVID-related supply chain issues may cost Apple between $4 billion and $8 billion in sales this quarter, the company said in late April.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 2

Related
Cadrene Heslop

Big Department Chain Down To Only 3 Stores

Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
AVENEL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elise Stefanik
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Toxic Products Sold at Dollar Stores

When we go shopping, especially if it’s at a major retailer, we can reasonably expect that the products we buy will be free from harmful chemicals. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case, especially when it comes to dollar stores like Family Tree, Family Dollar, Dollar General, 99 Cents Only, and Five Below.  To compile a […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Abbott Nutrition#The New York Times#Cnn#Datasembly
KGUN 9

What To Do If You Can’t Find Formula For Your Baby Amid The Shortage

For parents, there is nothing more terrifying than the thought of not having enough food for your baby. No wonder formula shortages have led moms and dads to panic across the country. In order to prevent people from stockpiling formula and clearing the shelves, some stores have even instilled a limit on how much formula shoppers can buy at once. Target, Walgreens and CVS are among the major chains to do just that.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Walgreens
HuffPost

HuffPost

50K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy