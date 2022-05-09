Montgomery to run for District 1 school board seat

A retired U.S. Army major has chosen to run for a seat on the Charles County Board of Education in his first attempt at elected office.

Calvin Eugene Montgomery Sr., 63, of Hughesville filed on Feb. 16 to run for one of two District 1 seats in the July 19 primary.

Montgomery, who volunteered as a wrestling coach in the county, told Southern Maryland News he decided to join the race to be a champion for the students, parents and teachers of the county. “I believe that in Charles County when you bring the three together, we can create an environment where we can increase test scores, increase students being better students and better members of society,” Montgomery said.

That collaborative effort would be a part of Montgomery’s platform to deal with the learning loss brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusting the curriculum to better fit students’ needs could lead to a rise in test scores, Montgomery reasoned.

In dealing with the mental health needs of students, Montgomery said he would ensure students and teachers have adequate access to mental health services.

Montgomery has also advocated to bring more transparency in funding by providing to residents a breakdown of the funds that each school received to ensure each school is getting adequate funding.

When asked why voters should vote for him, Montgomery said his background in logistics, strategic planning and budgeting from his time in the Army and as a civil servant would be an asset to the board.

“I can bring a lot to the table to work with my other counterparts,” Montgomery said.

A total of five candidates will run for two spots in the July primary.

Montgomery joins Zach Ball, Cindy Coulby, Samichie Thomas and current board member David Hancock on the primary ballot for the District 1 spot.

School board members will be assembled by commissioner districts for the first time at the conclusion of the November general election.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews