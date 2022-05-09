Morning Bru With Jaffe & Razor | Brad Marchand Stays Hot For Bruins | Ep. 136

It was a tough night for the Boston Bruins. The Bruins dropped Game 5 to the Carolina Hurricanes, losing 5-1 as the series heads back to Boston with the Black and Gold in a must-win scenario. David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but...
This is the first Minnesota Wild Weekly Check-In of the postseason and it’s been an up and down week. They opened their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues and played four games in the last week. They started off with a rough loss in Game 1, where they looked nothing like the typical Wild team that has played all season. Then in Game 2 that team came storming back and won not only that game, but Game 3 on the road as well.
Brad Marchand hoped the Boston Bruins avoided this situation, but it’s inevitable now. The Bruins are on the brink of elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs after the Carolina Hurricanes took Game 5 Tuesday night with a convincing 5-1 victory. Carolina now holds a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven series.
Before Game 3, it was announced that Bruins D Charlie McAvoy entered COVID Protocol. It was reported that he was in fact symptomatic, though symptoms were light according to Head Coach Bruce Cassidy. McAvoy was expected to miss the remainder of the series, however today he was spotted in Raleigh, entering PNC Arena.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (45-30-7, fifth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -248, Predators +202; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 3-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators in the...
LINE: Bruins -127, Hurricanes +106; over/under is 6. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 3-2 BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Boston Bruins in game six. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 5-1. Seth Jarvis scored two goals in the win.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rookie Seth Jarvis scored twice and Antti Raanta finished with 34 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series. Defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Tony DeAngelo scored first-period goals for the Hurricanes and Vincent...
BOSTON, MA. - The Carolina Hurricanes are back in Boston with their sights set on closing out the series in Game Six Thursday night. After dropping the first set of games at TD Garden over the weekend, the Canes responded with a decisive 5-1 victory Tuesday on home ice, taking back control of the best-of-seven series.
The Bruins know PNC Arena will be rocking for Game 5 against the Hurricanes on Tuesday night, but Bruce Cassidy is hopeful to use it in their favor. The first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series between Boston and Carolina now is a best-of-three after the Bruins won Games 3 and 4 after dropping Games 1 and 2. It’s clear Hurricanes fans are loud and passionate, all you have to do is listen to the broadcast on TV and hear them constantly cheering.
The Boston Bruins no longer have momentum in their first-round playoff series as the Carolina Hurricanes dealt them a resounding 5-1 defeat in Game 5 on Tuesday night at PNC Arena. With the loss, the Bruins now trail the best-of-seven series, 3-2. full box score here:. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Boston’s...
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper isn't starting Game 4 against the Nashville Predators due to the eye injury he sustained in Game 3, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Monday, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Bednar said Kuemper's eye is doing well but is still swollen. The netminder left Game...
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy broke up the elusive first line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak to kick off 2022, and it paid dividends. Boston got more out of Jake DeBrusk by putting him on the top line and saw a fire ignite under Taylor Hall with Pastrnak on the second line.
In this episode, Tom Caron sits down with comedian Will Noonan to talk about something “fun” about this Red Sox team amid a not-so-fun recent stretch. They look back on some of Will’s favorite memories of the Red Sox and his experience as a comedian in Boston. Later on in the podcast, Will talks about opening for Bill Burr and some of his own interests outside comedy.
The way the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks has been officiated has become a main subplot of the series. Marcus Smart and Ime Udoka disagreed with a foul on Bucks guard Jrue Holiday with 4.6 seconds left in Game 3 on Saturday with Smart and Udoka believing the Boston guard got fouled in the act of shooting. Instead, the referees ruled that Holiday’s infraction came before any shot attempt.
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — The Futures League is excited to announce the continuation of its linear television partnership with the New England Sports Network (NESN) during the upcoming 2022 season. A series of Futures League games will be shown on the network for the third consecutive year. This summer’s slate...
Comments / 0