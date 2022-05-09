Morning Bru With Jaffe & Razor | Brad Marchand Stays Hot For Bruins | Ep. 136

This is the first Minnesota Wild Weekly Check-In of the postseason and it’s been an up and down week. They opened their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues and played four games in the last week. They started off with a rough loss in Game 1, where they looked nothing like the typical Wild team that has played all season. Then in Game 2 that team came storming back and won not only that game, but Game 3 on the road as well.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO