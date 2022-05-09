ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsdale, MN

Lakeview Terrace Farmer’s Market debuts May 21

By Alaina Rooker
Sun Post
Sun Post
 2 days ago

A new farmers market on the south side of Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale will begin its market season May 21. The announcement came from organizer Chaz Sandifer on social media recently, as she shared the market’s new logo designed by Blackbird Revolt.

The Lakeview Terrace Farmer’s Market will run 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Sept. 5 at the northeast corner of County Road 81 and Lakeland Avenue, across from the Hy-Vee grocery store. The market will be conducted rain or shine, though cancellations for severe weather may be possible.

Sandifer is a Robbinsdale resident who ran the Camden Farmer’s Market for several years under her health and wellness company theNEWmpls. Due to declining participation, she decided to rebrand and move the market closer to home.

Earlier this year, Sandifer told city officials that she envisioned the market as a place for community gathering through food and wellness. Components that made the Camden market successful, like free fitness classes, live cooking demonstrations and music, are planned for the Lakeview Terrace market.

Sandifer explained that elements of the vision were encapsulated in the market’s logo, which includes a sun for fitness and “the power to move,” water for wellness, and nutrition and the growing of food represented in the green earth.

“We are so excited to see everyone this new season at the new location,” Sandifer wrote. “Spread the word!”

Watch for updates at thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Two other local farmers markets, Market in the Valley and New Hope Farmers Market, will kick off next month. Market in the Valley will return 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays starting June 19, and run through Oct. 9 under the Golden Valley water tower at 7800 Golden Valley Road. New Hope Farmers Market will open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, from June 18 to Sept. 24 near New Hope City Hall at 4401 Xylon Ave. N.

Follow for more updates at marketinthevalley.org and newhopemarket.org.

Comments / 0

Sun Post

Sun Post

