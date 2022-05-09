ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Door closed’ on Jarvis Landry return to Cleveland Browns

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOkwt_0fXhI9dA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41qdZl_0fXhI9dA00

Even after releasing Jarvis Landry , the Cleveland Browns hoped the former Pro Bowl receiver might be willing to return at a lower salary for the opportunity to play with quarterback Deshaun Watson . It’s now reportedly safe to rule out a comeback in Cleveland.

Landry, who fired his agent in March, wants a lucrative contract. After seeing Christian Kirk sign a multi-year deal worth $18 million per season, the Pro Bowl slot weapon wanted to top it. Early this offseason, Landry reportedly set an asking price of $20 million per year and when he couldn’t get it, he parted ways with his representation.

Months later, with the 2022 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, Landry remains a free agent. He is one of the best wide receivers available on the open market and Cleveland wanted him back. However, it seems that won’t be happening.

Related: Baltimore Ravens interested in Jarvis Landry

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com , the door is closed on any potential return for Landry. Cleveland’s head coach Kevin Stefanski expressed confidence in the team’s current receiving corps after the draft, casting further doubt on Landry suiting up in a Browns’ uniform again.

  • Jarvis Landry stats (2021): 52 receptions, 570 receiving yards, 11 ypc, 30 first downs

There are still a few options for the 29-year-old receiver, but his options are dwindling. Reports indicated the Green Bay Packers expressed interest, but Landry’s asking price in a new contract drove them away. Meanwhile, teams like the Chicago Bears have indicated they are happy with their talent and depth at wide receiver heading into the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkGBo_0fXhI9dA00 Also Read:
Highest paid NFL players in 2022: Denzel Ward, Stefon Diggs among richest athletes

It’s a tough time for veteran wideouts right now. Julio Jones remains a free agent with limited reporting about what NFL teams might be interested in him. As for Odell Beckham Jr. the second torn ACL of his NFL career raises concerns and it’s going to force him to settle for a one-year contract with his inability to play until November . However, a return to the Los Angeles Rams is still possible.

As for Landry, his asking price will likely need to come down significantly before he finds a new home. At this point, he might have to choose between getting paid more to play for one of the worst NFL teams or playing on a discount contract to compete for a Super Bowl. Whatever decision he makes will also likely have a huge impact on his market next offseason.

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Troy Aikman Was Stunned By Monday Night Football Stat

Troy Aikman couldn't believe what he was told during his interview on Good Morning America today. During the interview, Aikman was told he had a 13-9 record on Monday nights during his NFL career. He couldn't believe it. "13 and nine? What!," he said. Take a look. Aikman and Joe...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News

Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.
NFL
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman Calls Out Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which only led to more questions about his hand size. Pickett, who's hands measured in at 8 and 1/2 inches at the NFL Combine, has played with gloves on throughout his college career. And, at least right now, doesn't appear to be removing the nickname "Kenny Two Gloves" anytime soon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Rams#Dallas Mavericks#American Football#Pro Bowl#The Green Bay Packers
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Gets Sleeve Of Tattoos Honoring QB After Death

Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, is continuing to honor her late husband in the aftermath of his tragic death by getting several tattoos -- including one of the former NFL player's face -- on her arms. Kalabrya, who married Dwayne in 2021, showed off the new ink over the weekend ......
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Former Ohio State Running Back Cut On Monday

A former Ohio State Buckeyes running back was released by an NFL franchise on Monday morning. The Chicago Bears announced on Monday morning that former Buckeyes running back Master Teague has been released. Teague was one of several players released on Monday to make room for other signings:. To make...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons hints that he wants Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen A. Smith to apologize to him

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been the favorite target of basketball analysts since his conflict with the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the 76ers chapter is all over, critics are still slamming Simmons, especially after news broke out that he had injured his back. This time around, Simmons did not absorb all the criticisms sitting down, hinting that he deserves an apology from Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, and every analyst who dissed him.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Giants and Packers Sends Pro Bowl Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Report: Patriots Had Notable Visitor At Offseason Workout

The most notable changes that the New England Patriots made to their roster this offseason were to their coaching staff following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. But one person who didn't join the staff has apparently been visiting the team. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Alabama offensive...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy