Baldwinsville boys tennis stops West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse

Tennis ball and racquet on a tennis court

ONONDAGA COUNTY – For the second time in as many weeks, the Baldwinsville boys tennis team was set to take the measure of perennial Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division front-runner Fayetteville-Manlius.

That match got rained out last Wednesday as that, along with the rainout of last Monday’s match with Liverpool, kept the Bees inactive until week’s end, when it rolled past Cicero-North Syracuse and West Genesee in back-to-back league matches.

It began Friday with C-NS and a 6-1 decision where the tone was set in singles by Antonio Marsallo in his 6-0, 6-0 romp over Matthew Jordan as Mason Doan handled Brandon Nguyen 6-1, 6-0.

Logan Bolton lost 7-6 (9-7), 6-0 to Brady Petranchuk, but the Bees swept the doubles, starting with Max Funicello and Nick Licciardello’s 6-0, 6-0 romp over Wyatt Dupell and Dan Jordan.

Aidan Delaney and Zach Treichler handled Pete Gill and Ryan Keil 6-4, 6-0, with Andrew Jung and Connor Tutor topping Mike DeGroat and Timothy Mai 6-3, 6-2. Tyler Blum and Cameron Dougherty beat DeGroat and Andrew George in two sets 6-4, 6-3.

The Saturday match with West Genesee was even better, B’ville blanking the Wildcats 7-0 starting with Marsallo’s second straight 6-0, 6-0 decision, this one over Noah Ruston, which Doan matched while beating Nathan Smith as Bolton gave up just one game to John Diem 6-0, 6-1.

Funicello-Licciardello and Delaney-Treichler also recorded shutouts, with Dougherty and Jung topping Sam Barth and Ian Palmieri 6-2, 6-0 as Zach Pendergast and Ashton Taylor got a point beating Jameson Bard and Tanner Young 6-4, 6-1.

B’ville and WG would meet again Monday before a Wednesday match with Central Square and back-to-back encounters with Liverpool before Saturday’s rescheduled showdown with F-M.