Girls golf Bees swept by pair of Fayetteville-Manilus teams

By Phil Blackwell
 2 days ago
BALDWINSVILLE – Even with its season-opening win streak, the Baldwinsville girls golf team knew that any path toward a championship involved Fayetteville-Manlius.

What it didn’t count on, perhaps, was that F-M’s younger White squad would hand the Bees its first defeat of the season last Thursday at Timber Banks, 24 hours before first-place F-M Green paid a visit.

That 220-228 defeat was B’ville’s first match in six days, having seen its scheduled match with Cicero-North Syracuse Blue rained out a day earlier.

Alexandra Cavino’s 54 for nine holes was equaled by two F-M White golfers, Sydney Hines and Emily Pollard, and bettered by Emma Li, who had a 51. Anna Falcone posted a 55 and Gloria Metallo added a 56.

Then F-M Green made its way to Timber Banks, and while B’ville’s score remained consistent, it could not keep up with that other group of Hornets, who prevailed 194-230.

Metallo’s 51 nearly was the low round, beaten by three F-M Green golfers as Heirut Miller had a 49 and two others, Alana Isley and Elizabeth Noel, both posted 50.

Falcone improved to a 54, but Cavino shot 64 ahead of twin rounds of 66 from Audrey Benton and Julia Quinn, while Georgia Perry had a 51 for the Hornets.

Rematches still loom against both F-M sides, but only after B’ville has a match this week against West Genesee.

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

