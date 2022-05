Written by Shawn Leonhardt for Guitar Tricks and 30 Day Singer. If you are looking to try your hand at songwriting, the guitar is a great instrument to start with. It allows you to play guitar chords and their progressions, which happen to be the backbone of most popular songs. In this article, we will go over some basic tips and techniques to help you write great songs on the guitar.

