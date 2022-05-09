Inside the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Walt Disney World

A new roller coaster has been unveiled at Walt Disney World -- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images - PHOTO: "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" Disney's new ride, is shown during a media preview event at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World on May 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

The family-thrill attraction matches the "grandiosity" and fun of the hit "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies and involves new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering with 360-degree rotation to show guests all the action.

It also features the first reverse-launch on a Disney roller coaster aboard and is one of the largest fully enclosed coasters in the world.

Riders can expect to crank up an awesome mixtape aboard a starblaster and blast off on an awesome intergalactic chase through time and space featuring the legendary cosmic outlaws – Rocket, Groot, Drax, Gamora and Star-Lord (a.k.a. Peter Quill).

The fully-enclosed and immersive ride is located in the park’s newly renamed World Discovery neighborhood -- the first 'other-world' showcase pavilion at EPCOT.

The ride follows a story of Eson -- a Celestial that has been watching Earth for eons and intends to use the Cosmic Generator to jump back in time and change the course of humanity.

Nova Prime Irani Rael commands her top officer, Centurion Tal Marik, to contact the Guardians of the Galaxy right away and ask for their assistance. As the Terrans evacuate the ship via Starjumper shuttles -- small escape pods that launch from the Starcharter cruiser -- the Guardians arrive to reprogram the Starjumpers so guests can help them track down Eson in an intergalactic chase.

The new attraction officially opens on May 27 at Epcot as part of the park’s multiyear transformation.

Disney is the parent company of "Good Morning America" and ABC News.