ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Inside the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Walt Disney World

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TltR2_0fXhFlMG00

A new roller coaster has been unveiled at Walt Disney World -- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Epktp_0fXhFlMG00
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images - PHOTO: "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" Disney's new ride, is shown during a media preview event at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World on May 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

The family-thrill attraction matches the "grandiosity" and fun of the hit "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies and involves new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering with 360-degree rotation to show guests all the action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwNcr_0fXhFlMG00
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images - PHOTO: The "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" Disney's new ride is shown during a media preview event at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World on May 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

It also features the first reverse-launch on a Disney roller coaster aboard and is one of the largest fully enclosed coasters in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpLki_0fXhFlMG00
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images - PHOTO: The "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" Disney's new ride is shown during a media preview event at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World on May 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

Riders can expect to crank up an awesome mixtape aboard a starblaster and blast off on an awesome intergalactic chase through time and space featuring the legendary cosmic outlaws – Rocket, Groot, Drax, Gamora and Star-Lord (a.k.a. Peter Quill).

The fully-enclosed and immersive ride is located in the park’s newly renamed World Discovery neighborhood -- the first 'other-world' showcase pavilion at EPCOT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kAthi_0fXhFlMG00
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images - PHOTO: "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" Disney's new ride, is shown during a media preview event at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World on May 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

The ride follows a story of Eson -- a Celestial that has been watching Earth for eons and intends to use the Cosmic Generator to jump back in time and change the course of humanity.

Nova Prime Irani Rael commands her top officer, Centurion Tal Marik, to contact the Guardians of the Galaxy right away and ask for their assistance. As the Terrans evacuate the ship via Starjumper shuttles -- small escape pods that launch from the Starcharter cruiser -- the Guardians arrive to reprogram the Starjumpers so guests can help them track down Eson in an intergalactic chase.

The new attraction officially opens on May 27 at Epcot as part of the park’s multiyear transformation.

Disney is the parent company of "Good Morning America" and ABC News.

Comments / 1

Related
PopCrush

Woman Claims Another Disney Guest Dropped Her Pants and Peed on the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Ride

A trip on a popular Disney ride did not go as planned for dozens of park guests when one woman couldn't hold it any longer. The event in question took place on the famous Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland. The beloved attraction features Animatronics from the hit film franchise of the same name, notably including Captain Jack Sparrow, who is played by Johnny Depp in the movies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Did Disney Apologize to Johnny Depp? Here's an Update

As more and more details come to light about Johnny Depp's relationship with Amber Heard, fans are coming together to rally on his behalf. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms since his trial began. Article continues below advertisement. Things got especially intense when recorded audiotapes...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Entertainment
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Distractify

He's Back! Johnny Depp Will Make His Long-Awaited Return to the Big Screen

As we enter week four of the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, all anyone can discuss is their respective careers. Since 2020, there has been a petition to remove Amber from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — it currently has over 3 million signatures. Clearly, no one wants the 36-year-old to keep her career in the entertainment industry.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#World Of Disney#Guardians Of The Galaxy#New Guardians#Walt Disney World#Walt Disney Imagineering#World Discovery
ComicBook

Disney Park Announces Permanent Closure of Classic Ride

One of the most iconic Disney theme park rides will be permanently shut down at Tokyo Disneyland. The Oriental Land Company, which operates Tokyo Disneyland, has announced that Space Mountain will permanently close as part of a planned renovation of that park's Tomorrowland. Space Mountain will be replaced by an "entirely new" version of the ride, which will retain its original indoor roller coaster concept, but will feature more immersive special effects and enhanced performances. Space Mountain will close in 2024 and the new ride will open sometime in 2027. A single piece of concept art showing off the new Space Mountain can be seen below:
TRAVEL
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Tennessee family visiting Disney World says Apple AirTag was used to track them

A Tennessee family is claiming that an Apple AirTag was used to track them during their time at Walt Disney World. Jennifer Gaston told FOX 35 Orlando that the family was headed back to their car on the monorail when they made the AirTag discovery, getting a notification saying that the owner of an AirTag device had been tracking them. The Gaston family was visiting from Tennessee, according to WKRN-TV.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
TheStreet

Disney's Major Headache Just Got A Lot Bigger

Disney has long been a part of Florida's culture and history. The 39-square-mile plot of land in Central Florida has been visited by millions of people at Walt Disney World's theme parks, and it includes the cities of Bay Lake and La Buena Vista. That chunk of land is also...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Disney Pays $100,000 to Guest Bitten by Bedbugs at Disneyland Hotel

Disney has agreed to settle a lawsuit and pay a guest $100,000 after she claims she was bitten by bedbugs during her stay at Disneyland Hotel in 2018. Ivy Eldridge visited Disneyland Resort and stayed at Disneyland Hotel in April 2018. The lawsuit states she was bitten numerous times by bedbugs and she “endured many sleepless nights and much emotional and mental distress, coupled with other physical conditions associated with severe mental and emotional distress.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
GMA

GMA

50K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy