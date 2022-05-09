'Extra, in a good way,' Edenton-Chowan teacher finds new ways to reach students

The high school child nutrition manager says that she recently received a letter from the school district, informing her that she had to pay the district back more than $23,000 due to a payroll error that had gone unnoticed for six years, after she received a promotion during the 2016-17 school year. Now, the school employee has three options for repaying the money. “Just received this in the mail. Had no idea this was happening. Now I have 7 days to fix a 6 year mistake made by payroll dept. Anyone have the answer?” The lunchroom manager posted on her social media account.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO