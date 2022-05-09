ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster City, IA

Trial starts Monday in Iowa State Trooper’s murder

By Kelly Maricle
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (WHO) — The trial for the Grundy Center man accused of killing a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol begins Monday.

Michael Lang, 42, will be in court in Webster City standing trial for the murder of Sgt. Jim Smith. Lang is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Sgt. Smith during a standoff in Grundy Center. he is also charged with attempted murder and assaulting a police officer.

Story archive: Iowa State Trooper murdered during standoff

Lang reportedly assaulted a Grundy Center Police officer while yelling “shoot me” during a traffic stop on April 9, 2021. Lang then stole the officer’s weapon and radio and drove to his home nearby.

The State Patrol claims Smith and a team of officers announced their presence and started making their way into the home when Lang shot and killed Smith. Lang was shot multiple times during the incident.

Lang has since claimed that the shooting was in self-defense.

