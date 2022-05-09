2 teens dead, 2 men arrested after Garland shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Three people were injured in a Dallas shooting that took place in the early morning of May 7.At about 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Meyers St. and Al Lipscomb Way. DART Police also put out a call for assistance from the location.When the DART officers arrived, they were flagged down by bystanders who reported a body on the ground.The DART officers found two victims a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.Both victims were transported to a local hospital, the man in critical condition and the woman in stable condition.Another victim, a 22-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. During the investigation, officers discovered that the 22-year-old woman was arguing with the suspect, Lucinda Williams, 30. The suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting at the 22-year-old. The gunfire struck all three victims, including the 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman who were waiting for a ride nearby. They were not involved in the argument.Williams was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Her bond will be set by a magistrate.Police said the investigation is ongoing.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO