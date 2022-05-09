ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

CHS expansion set for Mankato City Council vote Monday

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 2 days ago

The Mankato City Council will vote Monday to authorize a conditional use permit for the CHS soybean processing plant....

WJON

Sartell City Council Considers Golf Cart Ordinance

SARTELL -- Sartell officials are considering an ordinance that would make it legal to operate golf carts within city limits. During Monday's city council meeting, the council held a public hearing on the proposed ordinance. City Administrator Anna Gruber says the ordinance would provide a structure and process for the...
SARTELL, MN
KEYC

Dodge County Wind Project met with contention from landowners

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – An energy company is looking to build a wind farm and additional facilities in Dodge, Steele and Mower county to increase renewable energy. Tuesday, The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and the Minnesota Department of Commerce hosted a public information meeting in Kasson to share a bit more information on the project. it’s called the Dodge County Wind Project.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Arden Hills has reached a deal with Alatus to redevelop a massive site

A long debated plan to redevelop a former ammunition site in Arden Hills may finally be moving forward. What's happening: City officials and developer Alatus have reached an agreement that would allow for 1,460 housing units, 20% of which would be income-restricted. The project, called Rice Creek Commons, would also include commercial buildings and parks.The City Council approved the general agreement, which includes $17 million in tax-increment financing, on Monday night. Yes, but: Ramsey County, which owns the land and spent $40 million buying and cleaning the property, said it only heard about the agreement through an Arden Hills press release yesterday. The county has pushed hard for 2,500 homes on the 320 acres. "While it would be premature to provide comment at this point, as the landowner we will be happy to do so once we have our questions about the agreement satisfied," said Ramsey County spokesperson John Siqveland. The bottom line: Ramsey County has to decide if this deal is good enough.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
KAAL-TV

MN House to discuss liquor bill, could bring big changes

(ABC 6 News) - Lawmakers may end a law limiting alcohol intent in beer sold in grocery and convenience stores in Minnesota. Minnesota is the only state that still has the 3.2 or low alcohol beer law. The new legislation would also allow smaller breweries to sell 'growlers' of up...
MINNESOTA STATE

