Despite the loosening of rules relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outbreak is still ongoing, and the nation is still feeling the consequences of the pandemic's peak. In other international news, Ukraine and Russia have been at war since February 2022. The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war has led the U.S. to feel consequences relating to food. This is especially true for larger states with high populations like New York.

3 DAYS AGO