Phoenix, AZ

Dallas Mavs tied 2-2 in playoff series with Phoenix Suns

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a busy four-day stretch at the American Airlines Center with both...

www.fox4news.com

fadeawayworld.net

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Video: Luka Doncic Had Message For Suns After Game 5

The Phoenix Suns held Luka Doncic and the Mavs to just 80 points in their 30-point blowout of Dallas in Game 5. After the loss, the Slovenian-born superstar had a message for the Suns as he and the team headed towards the locker room to start preparing for Game 6.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Knicks Eyeing Jalen Brunson As Mavs Battle Suns For WCF Appearance

The Dallas Mavericks currently are engaged in a 2-2 series tie with the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals. While they are focused on earning a spot in the Western Conference Finals, teams like the New York Knicks are already eyeing potential offseason moves. Jalen Brunson has been linked...
DALLAS, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Bismack Biyombo, Marquese Chriss have exchange that continued in tunnel after Suns' Game 5 win

Dallas Mavericks backup big Marquese Chriss didn't let Bismack Biyombo cap a dominant Game 5 victory with a two-handed dunk with 2.3 seconds left. Fouling Biyombo to prevent the jam, Chriss shouted expletives and slapped Biyombo's hand down when Biyombo turned around and touched him on his chest. "We're trying to win the game," Suns coach Monty...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Charles Barkley Thinks 2 NBA Players Need To "Step Up"

In his 17th NBA season, Chris Paul is still a central figure for the Phoenix Suns on this year's postseason run. But ahead of tonight's Game 5 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley said he thinks some other Phoenix stars need to assert themselves as leading figures for the Suns.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Jason Kidd Was Asked About The Chris Paul Family Incident

An ugly scene unfolded during Sunday night's NBA Playoff game between the Suns and Mavericks, and Chris Paul's family was unfortunately at the center of it. Paul took to Twitter after the game, saying a fan allegedly "put they hands on our families." "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to...
NBA
AZFamily

Fans thrilled after Phoenix Suns defeat Dallas Mavericks in Game 5

Fans were celebrating after the Phoenix Suns easily took Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Fans celebrate Phoenix Suns Game 5 win over New Orleans Pelicans. Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:23 PM MST. |. Fans flooded Footprint Center to celebrate the Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ

