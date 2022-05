The 2022 Overwatch League is, at long last, finally here. After a 7 month offseason, fans of the league will once again be able to fill their weekends with high-octane Overwatch action. And for new viewers, the deal is even sweeter. The start of the new season is the perfect chance to get into the 2022 Overwatch League if you haven’t watched it before, or haven’t laid eyes on it since season 1. You won’t have to learn about game-defining moments on twitter, or through Youtube. You’ll be able to see them as they happen, alongside.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO