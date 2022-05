Lovely Leonard is the SPCA of Hancock County's "Pet Of The Week". This beautiful black cat has seen more than his fair share of bad luck. He came into the SPCA about 5 months ago and was diagnosed with a rare disease. "Pillow Foot" as it's called, made it so the pads of his feet were swollen. This caused Leonard considerable pain when he would walk. Thankfully, he's been treated for the last two months and has shown improvement. He also had a handful of teeth removed recently. So this guy really just wants to curl up and cuddle for a bit. He's been through quite enough, thank you very much!

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO