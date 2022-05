INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 15-14) beat Charlotte (White-Sox), 15-3. LHP Trey McGough (0.75) went four innings and allowed no runs on two hits and struck out three. He got plenty of run support as Indy scored six runs in the first four innings. RHP Shea Murray (11.25) came in and gave up three runs on four hits and struck out two in two innings. Cam Vieaux (1.80) got the win, pitching two innings and allowing no runs or hits. 1B Mason Martin (.253) went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, 2B Ji-hwan Bae (.280) went 3 for 5 with a walk and scored four times and LF Canaan Smith-Njigba (.258) went 4 for 6 with a double and a couple of two-run singles. 3B Rodolfo Castro (.250) crushed a grand slam in the second inning.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO